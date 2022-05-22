Rams beat Line Mountain, advance to semis

WYALUSING — Blake Morningstar and Hunter House combined for a shutout win and allowed a total of two hits as Wyalusing beat Line Mountain 3-0 in the opening round of the District IV Class AA playoffs.
The Rams got on the board in the bottom of the third inning when Morningstar hit an RBI single to make it 1-0.
Nick Vanderpool Jr. added an RBI single and CJ Carr drove in another run on a sacrifice fly to put Wyalusing up 3-0.
The three runs and five hits were all the Rams would need.
Vanderpool led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Morningstar added an RBI on one hit. Hunter Moss and Kevin Vandemark each tacked on a single, and Carr had one RBI.
Morningstar allowed one hit, walked two and struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings, and House gave up a hit and two walks with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings to pick up the save
Wyalusing will play South Williamsport on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
