TOWANDA —Year after year, two small towns located in Northern Pennsylvania renew a rivalry that has seen many great games. However, in 2020, the Wyalusing and Towanda boys varsity football teams took the field like no other Friday night. It’s a matchup that usually fills up the stands to the brim, but this year just 250 people were allowed inside Towanda’s stadium. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted many things on the opening night of the 2020 season, except the intensity between the two schools.
The first three quarters showed intense defense on both sides with a total of six forced turnovers before Wyalusing was able to open up the game through the air. That dimension of their offense was able to push them themselves over the Towanda Black Knights by a final score of 25-0 to regain possession of the bronze helmet trophy.
“It’s a very unique rivalry we have here going up against a classy program and a classy head coach in Craig Dawsey,” said third year Wyalusing head coach Jimmy Buchman. “I’m just glad we actually had a chance to bring it back home this year.”
The scoring opened up late in the first quarter as both teams traded several possessions to start the contest. Senior quarterback Mitchell Burke forced his way into the endzone with a one-yard run, one play removed from a bad snap on a Towanda punt that the Rams were able to capitalize on. Towanda senior quarterback Mason Johnson was also injured in the quarter and never returned to the game.
One quarter later, it was Burke once again with a one-yard scamper to put the Rams up 12-0 after both 2-point conversions were unsuccessful. The team also saw two touchdowns called back in the second frame from holding penalties that were from 30 yards or longer. Instead, the lead held at a dozen for Wyalusing, with hope still looming for the Black Knights.
The Black Knight defense tightened up in the third as the team also saw daylight with the passing game opening up. Just before the end of the third quarter, an 83-yard Towanda touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Mitchell Mosier to senior receiver Trent Kithcart was called back from a penalty. The play still resulted in 33 yards, but the drive was not enough to result in points, so the score remained 12-0.
The Wyalusing Rams took over the fourth quarter as they opened up their own passing game. Senior running back Alex Mosier capped off a drive that was conducted through the air with a powerful 13-yard touchdown run. On the very next drive, Burke floated a 33-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Isiah Way. That was enough to bring the score to 25-0, which was good for the final score in favor of the rams.
“We had a few opportunities we didn’t capitalize on earlier in the game, but as the game went on we dug our heals in, and things went our way a little bit more,” said Buchman. We have a really young offense, so the only thing that will help us is game experience.”
Burke exploded offensively for the Rams as he completed 14 passes on 22 attempts for 135 yards. He also ran for 53 to bring his total to 188 yards on the night, along with three total touchdowns. Mosier ended the contest with 67 yards and one touchdown. For Towanda, senior Trent Kithcart led the way with 75 total yards.
With the victory, the Wyalusing Rams start the season 1-0 as the Towanda Black Knights fall to 0-1. The Rams will head home to take on Cowanesque Valley next Friday night, as the Black Knights will stay home for a Friday contest with Troy.
