SAYRE — The Wyalusing boys basketball team’s season got off to a rough start with a 55-52 loss to District II Blue Ridge in the Sayre Tipoff Tournament on Friday night.
The Rams had trouble maintaining possession of the ball early in the game, and Blue Ridge was able to turn the turnovers into points to take a 12-8 lead after the first quarter.
Sloppy play is not uncommon in the early parts of the season, but Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes did not blame first-game jitters for the mistakes.
“It’s poor execution, there’s no excuse for us,” Keyes said. “We’ve got an older group. We threw the ball all over the gym the entire first half. We cleaned it up in the second half and didn’t turn the ball over so much in the last two-and-a-half, three quarters. That first quarter was embarrassing. We threw it away a lot in the first half.”
Blue Ridge went on a 5-0 run late in the second quarter, but Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar scored with under 30 seconds to go in the half to tie the game at 21 before the teams went into the locker room.
Wyalusing started the second half 0 for 4 from the field and struggled to generate good looks at the basket.
“We probably haven’t spent enough time against zone (defense). Most teams play man-to-man, but Blue Ridge wasn’t,” Keyes said. “We had to take some better shots in the second half. We’ve got to find some things in our zone offense. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re not where we need to be.”
Despite the struggles on the offensive end, the Rams defense held Blue Ridge to seven points through the first six minutes of the third quarter.
Morningstar knocked down a floater to pull within one and the Rams defense came up with a stop before Abram Bennett knocked down a three-pointer to give Wyalusing a 27-25 lead.
Morningstar finished the game with 15 points and Bennett scored eight.
Blue Ridge tied the game on its next possession and completed a three-point play after a Wyalusing turnover to go back ahead, 30-27.
The Raiders took a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter and did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
Trailing by eight points early in the fourth quarter, Wyalusing went on a 9-2 run and Isaiah Way knocked down a three-pointer to pull back within one.
Blue Ridge quickly regained its composure and built the lead back to five in the final minute of the game.
The Rams did not go down easily, as Way hit another three with 24 seconds to go to make the score 52-50 in favor of Blue Ridge. He scored 17 points in the game.
The Raiders chewed up 15 seconds before Wyalusing was forced to foul and give Blue Ridge two free throws. Both were successful, and the score was 54-50.
“We were trying to force a turnover, obviously, but if you can’t do that, you have to foul,” Keyes said. “Credit to them for making their free throws.”
Grayden Cobb was able to draw a foul on the ensuing possession and closed the deficit to two with four seconds to go.
Wyalusing fouled on the inbounds pass. The first foul shot was good, and while the second bricked off the rim, the Rams could not secure the rebound and the final buzzer sounded.
“We got the miss and missed the free throw blockout with three seconds to go,” Keyes said. “We would have at least had a look.”
While it was the final play, Keyes said it did not come down to that.
“The game wasn’t lost there,” he said. “The game was lost in the first half when we threw the ball away.”
The Rams will have a quick turnaround and face Susquehanna back at Sayre High School this afternoon.
“I think you always learn more from losing. It’s never fun, but luckily we get to go back at it again (Saturday),” Keyes said. “We’re going to prepare the same way we do for every game. We’ll prepare for Susquehanna the right way, but we’ve got a lot of work to do when we get back in the game next week.”
