SAYRE — With help from 35 points by Blake Morningstar, the Wyalusing Rams defeated Sayre 65-54 and won their first NTL Small School title since 2018 on Friday night.
Sayre took an early 10-6 lead before Wyalusing went on 12-0 run, and finished the first quarter with an 18-12 lead.
Morningstar scored 12 points in the opening frame.
“I just got going inside early, and had a few good buckets to start,’’ he said. ”I cooled off a bit in the second quarter but got it going again in the second half. It was an awesome night.”
After scoring only two points in the second quarter, Morningstar dropped 21 in the second half.
Dom Fabbri and Josh Arnold hit back-to-back threes to bring Sayre within six points with two minutes to go in the third quarter, but the Rams quickly built their lead back to 11 and led 43-32 entering the fourth quarter.
“We got close there, but I think as a whole that turnovers really hurt us,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said.” I think that could have changed the first half to where we wouldn’t have to come back. We have to do a better job taking care of the basketball.”
Morningstar scored Wyalusing’s first eight points of the fourth quarter as the Rams led by as much as 20 late in the game.
The final buzzer sounded — and the celebration was on for the Rams.
“It’s crazy, it’s a really awesome feeling. We’ve been working for this all year,” Morningstar said. “We had two goals coming into the year, to win a league title and a district title, and we got one out of the way. It feels awesome.”
Grady Cobb added 20 points for Wyalusing in the win, and Isaiah Way had seven.
Sayre was led by Fabbri with 14 points. Jackson Hubbard scored 13 and Arnold had 12.
The first goal for the season is checked off, but Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes has his eyes on more.
“We have a lot ahead of us. This was just our first goal of the year,” he said. “It feels really great to accomplish that first goal, but the most important thing is that we stay focused and stay locked in on what we’re trying to accomplish for the season.”
There is still a lot left to accomplish, but that does not take away from the success Wyalusing has had so far, and all the work the team has put in to reach this point.
“We’ve been getting consistently better since that first Canton game, and I really feel like we’re still getting better,” Keyes said. “I hope we haven’t peaked and haven’t played our best basketball yet.”
“I said to coach (Matt) Cobb on the way up here that we have really good kids who are really fun to be around,” he added. “We’ve been able to build that program culture. We have some former players who were here tonight. That camaraderie and that togetherness we have, it’s very cool just to be a part of it.”
Meanwhile, Sayre had to watch the Rams cut down the net in its home gym.
It was the final home game for the Sayre seniors, and the loss stings, but the team still has a shot at making the District IV Class AA playoffs.
Sayre currently holds the eighth seed with a higher rating than Cowanesque Valley, and has two games remaining in the regular season.
The first is this afternoon on the road against North Penn-Liberty.
“We have to go again Saturday, so we have to be ready to go,” Shaw said. “We had a close game against Liberty at home where we had a chance to win and we didn’t, so we’re hoping to get a little revenge. Then the same thing with Northeast Bradford on Wednesday.”
Next up for Wyalusing is a home game against NEB on Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.