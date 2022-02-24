Rams charge through Line Mountain

WYALSUING — Wyalusing’s Grady Cobb knew he was just 15 points away from his 1,000th career point entering Wednesday’s District IV Class AA quarterfinal game against Line Mountain.
Cobb did not know that he would go on to mail four three pointers in the first quarter and his fifth in the second quarter to reach the achievement in a convincing 86-52 victory.
Wyalusing jumped out to an early 11-3 lead and it looked as though the Rams would run away with it.
Line Mountain kept within striking distance, trailing 22-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Riley Young converted two straight layups at the start of the second quarter slightly shifting momentum in Line Mountain’s favor.
At the 6:51 mark of the second quarter Cobb shot a contested three pointer straight on and everyone in the gym watched in bated breath as the ball rolled slowly off the back of the rim and eventually down through the net for Cobb’s 1000th career point.
The Wyalusing crowd erupted and the weight was lifted off Cobb’s shoulders.
“It feels good and this has been a long time coming,” Cobb said. “The first goal was to win the game. I felt pretty confident coming in and it’s always nice to start the game on a make and building up confidence early.”
Keyes spoke about how Cobb has matured into a great basketball player over the past few years and emphasized that the senior worked very hard to get to this moment and has always been unselfish.
“When Grady has a little extra motivation or when he is fired up about something he tends to shoot the ball well and shoot with a lot of confidence,” Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes said. “He was on fire tonight and I am really happy for him. He has been worked his whole life for this and it was awesome.”
After the delay in action to honor Cobb’s achievement, the slight momentum for Line Mountain was wiped off the slate.
Wyalusing dominated on both sides of the court and the Rams punished the Eagles in transition and from beyond the arc to take a 37-20 lead.
The Rams went on to score 30 points in the second quarter, and despite Young scoring 13 for the Eagles, Line Mountain trailed 52-30 at halftime.
The lead proved too large for Line Mountain to come back from in the second half.
“Our community has been coming out four years for this group and it was a good environment tonight for the kids in a playoff game,” Keyes said. “So to see them come out and make the shots they did was really cool.”
Riley Young did everything in his power to will the Eagles back into the game, as he finished with a team-high 29 points. Nick Snyder scored nine points, and Aidan Tressler chipped in seven.
Blake Morningstar led the Rams with 30 points. Isaiah Way converted six three pointers, finishing with 24 points, and Cobb scored 20 points.
Wyalusing advances to play Canton in the Section IV semifinals at Towanda on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Rams and Warriors split their two regular season matchups.
“It will be a battle,” Keyes said. “(Canton coach) Brock Kitchen knows us really well so we will have to prepare and we will come up with a plan as they will and whatever team gets into their stuff and makes more shots will have a chance to be on the right side.”
