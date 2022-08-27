POTTSVILLE — The Wyalusing Rams (0-1) traveled to Pottsville to take on Nativity BVM on Friday but were unable to keep pace with the Green Wave as they fell big by a score of 43-16.

Nativity would take advantage of an early Rams miscue to get on the board first, and a fumble in the end zone would result in a Green Wave touchdown with 5:48 left in the frame and put them up 7-0.