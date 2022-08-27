POTTSVILLE — The Wyalusing Rams (0-1) traveled to Pottsville to take on Nativity BVM on Friday but were unable to keep pace with the Green Wave as they fell big by a score of 43-16.
Nativity would take advantage of an early Rams miscue to get on the board first, and a fumble in the end zone would result in a Green Wave touchdown with 5:48 left in the frame and put them up 7-0.
Nativity would strike again early in the second to go up 14-0, but the Rams would respond with a touchdown of their own on their next drive to close the gap to 14-8 after getting the two-point conversion.
Nativity would respond in seconds, take the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown and extend their lead to 22-8 with just under nine minutes left in the half.
Minutes later, the Green Wave would bust open a 20-yard run that pushed their lead to 29-8.
Nativity would get one more touchdown, this time on a 40-yard pass with 2:30 left in the half, and expand their lead to 35-8 and a commanding lead heading into the half.
Nativity would score one more time in early the fourth quarter to push their lead to 43-8 before Wyalusing Alex Hunsinger would end the Rams scoring drought with a two-yard rushing touchdown with six minutes left and bring the score to its final count of 43-16.
The Rams will look to bounce back in week two when they host Spencer-Van Etten on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in their home opener.
