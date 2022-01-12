WYALUSING — The Wyalusing wrestling team was tested, but the Rams pulled away in the end to defeat Troy 42-28 on Tuesday night.
“I thought it was a good match and our kids wrestled well,” Wyalusing head coach Mike Earl said. “There are several teams that I feel like we are in the same boat with in the league that if we are not coming to wrestle, it could go either way.”
In the first matchup of the night, at 189 pounds, Troy’s Mason Woodward defeated Alex Hunsinger by fall at 3:36, setting a strong tone for the Trojans.
In the 215-pound weight class, Wyalusing answered with authority as Nick Woodruff defeated Troy’s Daniel Samuels in just six seconds.
Wyalusing’s Zachary Fenton earned a forfeit victory at 285 pounds to give the Rams a 12-6 lead.
Troy evened it up at 12 after Troy’s Konner Kerr defeated Wyalusing’s Evan Johnson by fall in 46 seconds at 106 pounds.
At 113 pounds, Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr pinned Caleb Schwenk in 5:23.
Troy’s Kaleb Robinson earned a forfeit victory at 120 pounds to tie the match 18-18.
“The scoreboard doesn’t look as good as we would have hoped but I am proud and happy with the way our guys wrestled tonight. I thought we wrestled really well,” Troy head coach Brandon Spiak said.
In the 126-pound weight class, Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger ignited the home faithful, defeating Kenyon Slater by fall at 1:48.
Troy’s Seth Seymour continued the back-and-forth trend, taking down Cade McMicken at 132 pounds by a 12-1 major decision.
At 138 pounds, Wyalusing’s Owen Hadlock won by fall at 1:22 over Troy’s Peyton Bellows.
The 145-pound match came down to the wire. With the match tied 2-2 in the dwindling moments of the final round, Troy’s Jacob Hinman scored two late points to defeat Skyler Manahan by a 4-2 decision.
“That is a match we will probably see in the postseason so it is good to see it now, and Jacob is a tough kid and wrestled a great match,” Spiak said.
At 152 pounds, Troy’s Jayden Renzo defeated Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan by a 7-0 decision to cut Wyalusing’s lead to 30-28.
Wyalusing won the last two matchups to seal the win.
Wyalusing’s Jordan Lamb defeated William Steele at 160 pounds by fall in 2:37, and Brian Arnold pinned Lacey Hinman in 1:32 to secure the win.
“We preach to the kids about how important it is for bonus points and I think our kids did very well working hard to get pins and also not giving up if they were losing,” Earl said.
Wyalusing returns to action on Saturday to face Benton on the road at 1 p.m.
“As we get more matches under our belt like tonight where we wrestled well, the kids are wrestling more confidently and that is showing up as a success,” Earl said. “Benton is a very solid team this year with very good wrestlers so we are going to do our best and take every match that we can.”
Troy travels to face Sayre at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“We are just going to continue to get better every day as we get ready for the postseason, and this is a good start to where we should be wrestling,” Spiak said. “We have one tough tournament left, but I think that tonight was a big step for us and we wrestled well.”
