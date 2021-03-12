The Wyalusing boys have been in this spot before.
A year ago they were in a District final.
The Rams were in Hughesville against Bloomsburg, coming up short in the final 60-41.
Now, Wyalusing is back in a Class AA final, and they are ready to bring home the title this year.
The Rams take on East Juniata at 8 p.m. today at Williamsport High School.
“Our guys are incredibly excited for the opportunity to play in another district final this year,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “This group of guys really understands that opportunities like this are why we work so hard all year. They just want to do whatever it takes to win for each other.”
For the Rams having experience in a district final is something they hope will help them this year.
“I’m hoping that it will help us when we get out there on Friday night,” Keyes said. “At the end of the day, when our game vs. EJ starts, we won’t be thinking about last year, we will be trying to follow our game plan to do whatever it takes to win a district title.
“I do think that the atmosphere at Hughesville last year and the physicality of that game with Bloom is something that our kids remember. This group has been through a lot and will be ready for anything that happens. We only wish that the gym could be as loud and packed as last year, but it will still be a fun environment.”
The Rams will face a team that is just 10-10 on the season. However, East Juniata did beat Canton and Sayre in the first two rounds to get to this spot.
The EJ Tigers are led by Wayne Dressler and Tanner Barth. Barth, a junior, led the team in scoring in league play at 16.4 points a game in the Tri-Valley League games.
Dressler became just the eighth player in EJ school history to score 1,000 career points earlier in the season. He is good at getting into the lane and drawing fouls. EJ shoots well from the line and Wayne Dressler and Owen Dressler, along with Barth are all outside threats. While Brody Powell is another key player for EJ.
Defensively the Tigers rely on the 2-3 zone and they are fairly good at it, allowing just 46 points a game in their league. The team does mix things up and use a box-and-one depending on the other team’s personnel and they will at times do man-to-man as a change of pace.
The Rams are led offensively by Isaiah Way. The senior returned to the team after a year away from the sport, and he scores 15.5 points a contest.
Junior Grayden Cobb is average 13.6 points a game for the Rams.
Wyalusing is a good outside shooting team and Cobb leads the way with 37 three pointers this season. Way has 24 threes on the year for the Rams. Hunter Moss also has 24 threes on the year for the Rams, as they have hit 105 threes on the season.
The Rams finished second in the NTL small-school division this year, and are 13-6 on the year. They beat a red-hot NEB team in the semifinals after beating Line Mountain in the quarterfinals.
Keyes knows that his team will face a tough opponent in East Juniata.
“EJ is playing their best basketball at the end of the year,” he said. “They have a new coach and have a mix of younger and older guys, but they have really found their stride in recent weeks. They have a 1,000-point scorer who plays really hard, a nice guard who is athletic and can score in multiple ways, a younger big guy who has come a long way this year, and a number of role guys who have bought into filling their roles. It will be an incredible test for us on Friday night and we will have to play well to win.”
While EJ beat a couple of NTL teams in the past two rounds, Keyes isn’t sure if that shows him a lot about his matchup with the Tigers.
“I’m not sure how much we have learned from their first two games,” Keyes said. “Obviously, it gives us scores to compare, but all three of us (Canton, Sayre, Wyalusing) play very different styles. It certainly shows us they can compete and beat solid teams, as both Canton and Sayre are. As always, we have done a lot of scouting and preparation for this game as we attempt to put our game plan together. We will have our guys as ready as possible come Friday night.”
