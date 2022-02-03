Wyalusing had to travel nearly two hours south on Wednesday evening to take on defending
District 4 champion Southern Columbia to start off the postseason. Although the Rams fell 38- 18, they didn’t quit.
“When I talked to the guys after the match, I told them that although this ends our team season, we now have a couple of weeks to make improvements for the individual postseason,” said Wyalusing head coach Mike Earle.
In the opening match, although he didn’t come out with the win, Southern senior Joe Quinton
was sent out to start it off at 285 pounds. Wyalusing sent out returning regional qualifier
Nicholas Woodruff who had a distinct weight advantage.
The senior for the Rams held a 9-0 advantage late in the third period, but Quinton was able to escape an arm-bar and flip over for a reversal to avoid the major decision.
“We lost the flip, so we didn’t have a choice. We had to call their bluff and sent out Quinton at heavyweight and they chased him with Woodruff who is their stud. Joe’s job with him weighing
in at just 188 pounds was not getting pinned. On top of that, he got the late score to negate the bonus points for them which was great for us,” said Southern head coach Kent Lane.
After a forfeit at 106 in favor of the Tigers, and a double forfeit at 113 pounds, the Rams tied the score at 6-6 as Clayton Carr was able to hold off Ed Zuber in a close 4-3 match.
From there, Southern would win six of the next seven matches to clinch the win which was started by senior Brady Feese in the 126-pound bout.
Feese was in command 6-1 heading to the third period and was able to work in two tilts over the final two minutes to pick up a 10-2 major decision over Ayden Hunsinger.
“I got that first quick takedown in the first period and just kept on him. I think we are better conditioned than them, so I was trying to keep up the high intensity to wear him down,” Feese said.
Returning state medalist, sophomore Mason Barvitskie, picked up a quick fall in the next match for the Tigers. After Wyalsuing’s Owen Hadlock won the 138-pound match with a pin in just 51 seconds, Southern strung together four consecutive wins to guarantee the victory.
Senior Kole Biscoe was able to control his opponent for a major decision, then underclassmen Jaymen Golden and Louden Murphy each picked up wins.
“Every guy has to do his job, and the guys did that tonight. At 152 and 160, we thought they
would be tossup matches with bumping guys up. To their credit, Golden and Murphy both found
ways to get wins for us,” said Lane.
To seal the dual for the Tigers, sophomore Garrett Garcia took care of business with a fall in just 26 seconds. After giving Wyalusing a free six, freshman Jude Bremigen won the final match of the evening with a pin in the third period.
“Everybody knows that Southern is a very high-quality program. Both us and them have someholes in the lineup which was evident by the forfeits. In the contested matches, they just happened to get the better of us in the majority of them,” said Earle.
