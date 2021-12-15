WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams wrestling squad went 4-1 during their Gary Woodruff Memorial Duals on Saturday.
The Rams were second in their pool after beating Sayre 66-0 and Montrose by a 54-22 count. They would drop a close 39-36 decision to Wallenpaupack.
While they didn’t make the title round, Wyalusing beat Valley View by a 51-18 score and Scranton Prep 60-5 in the cross-pool matches.
The Rams would see six wrestlers go 5-0 during the tournament, including Clayton Carr and Skylar Manahan winning all five of their bouts by fall.
Hunter Manahan, Jordan Lamb, Brian Arnold and Nick Woodruff also went 5-0 in the tournament.
The wins for Hunter Manahan and Woodruff included four pins and one forfeit. Lamb and Arnold both earned three wins by fall and accepted two forfeits.
Ayden Hunsinger and Evan Johnson both finished the tournament at 4-1, while Cade McMicken and Alex Hunsinger went 3-2 on the day.
The Rams cruised to their four wins, but dropped a hard-fought battle to Wallenpaupack.
Wallenpaupack jumped out to a 18-0 lead before the Rams got four straight falls from Skyler Manahan at 145 pounds, Hunter Manahan at 152, Jordan Lamb at 160 and Brian Arnold at 172.
That stretch of pins would put Wyalusing up 24-18, but Wallenpaupack earned a decision at 189 when Thomas Panzonella beat Alex Hunsinger by a 7-4 score to cut the lead to 24-21.
Woodruff responded for Wyalusing with a pin at 215 to make it 30-21, but Wallenpaupack would get back-to-back falls to take a 33-30 lead.
A pin for Carr at 113 pounds put the Rams in from 36-33, but Wallenpaupack accepted a forfeit at 120 to secure the dual win.
Editor’s Note: This updated story was inadvertently left out of Tuesday’s edition.
