Rams have their eyes on the prize

MANSFIELD — The Wyalusing boys basketball team entered this season with two goals — win the NTL Small School and capture a second straight district title.
The Rams already accomplished the first, and are now one win away from the second as they take on Muncy in the District IV Class AA championship game tonight at Mansfield University.
To reach this point, No. 3 Wyalusing beat No. 6 Line Mountain in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Canton in the semis.
On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Muncy has topped No. 8 Sayre and No. 5 Northwest.
“We’ve been getting a bit more familiar with Muncy. They’ve had a great year and Coach (Jason) Gresh does a great job,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “They’re really athletic, they’re long and bouncy. They get out in transition, so we talked about that. We talked about some of the stuff they do offensively, some of what they do defensively, and what our game plan will be against it.”
Keyes believes his team has been improving throughout the second half of the season, with the turning point coming after a 54-49 loss to Canton on Jan. 12, which he called the Rams’ worst game of the season.
“We’re just trying to stay focused. We’ve been working really hard,” he said. “I feel like we’ve been playing our best basketball the last month and a half or so. Our motto is ‘keep getting better every day’ and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve tried our best to prepare this week for Muncy and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
After a loss to Athens in the NTL Showdown, the Rams turned their attention fully to the pursuit of a district title, but also made sure not to get ahead of themselves.
“We really just started locking in one opponent at a time,” Keyes said. “We had really nice prep for Line Mountain and a nice prep for Canton, knowing them really well. We got through Saturday and now it’s been all Muncy these past couple days.”
The Indians and Rams have both played Sayre, Towanda and North-Penn Liberty this season — with both teams winning all of those matchups — but this will be the first meeting between the two.
“We started with some broad personnel preparation and then really got honed in on the specifics of our game plan and what Muncy wants to do, since it’s a new opponent for us,” Keyes said of planning for the Indians.
With tipoff at 7:30 tonight, the Rams are now making their final preparations.
“We’ll go through our pregame. We’ll go through (Muncy’s) personnel and what they do and what we’re going to do,” Keyes said. “The message is just keep it simple. We are who we are at this point in the year. We need to be really good at what we want to do. We need to focus in on the gameplan and not let the moment be too big for us.”
He does not anticipate that being too much of a problem.
“We have some experience in this setting the last few years, so we’ll come out one possession at a time, do our job, and try to be really good at what we do,” he said. “I’m sure the guys will be excited and ready to go.”
