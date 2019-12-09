Wyalusing used a strong start to hold off Susquehanna 49-36 in the 5th Annual Susquehanna/Bradford County Challenge late Saturday.
The win moves the Rams to 2-0 for boys’ basketball this year.
Wyalusing jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead but Susquehanna cut it to 24-20 at the half.
A 20-point third quarter put the game away for the Rams.
Abram Bennett led Wyalusing with 14 points as Mitchell Burke netted 13. Grayden Cobb added eight, Shane Fuhrey notched five with Matt Brown and Lucas Milne each scoring four.
Hunter Moss rounded out the scoring with one.
Ben Bleck had 16 points to lead Susquehanna.
