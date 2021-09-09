WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams will have a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss a little earlier than usual as they host Muncy in a rare Thursday night game tonight.
The Rams dropped a 28-18 game to North Penn-Mansfield last week. It was a game that saw Wyalusing up 18-14 in the third quarter before the Panthers came back for the win.
Five turnovers, costly penalties and allowing big plays on defense proved to be the difference in last week’s contest.
“I think we were the better team but we made a lot of mistakes and it’s those mistakes that cost us the game,” Wyalusing head coach Henry Laboranti said after the loss.
The Rams are led by running back Brian Arnold, who ran for 138 yards and a touchdown last week, as well as talented quarterback Blake Morningstar.
When the Rams go to the air, Morningstar has plenty of weapons to choose from, including Jacob Bruyn, Kashawn Cameron and Nolan Oswald.
One thing the Rams will be looking for this week is a little more consistency out of the offensive line, which struggled to protect Morningstar last week.
“I think our offensive line still needs some work,” Laboranti said after the Week 2 loss. “We have the size but we need to improve on the fundamentals.”
On the other side of the ball, Muncy is coming off a 58-0 win over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.
Muncy, which lost 41-20 to Northern Lehigh in the first week of the season, is led by running backs Austin Johnson (21 carries for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns) and Ty Nixon (23-152-2).
The Indians will also lean on quarterback Branson Eyer, who has thrown for 284 yards and four scores on 12 of 22 passing so far this season.
Eyer is coming off a flawless performance last week when he went 4-for-4 for 184 yards and four scores against CMVT.
The Muncy signal caller’s top targets have been Ross Eyer (5 catches for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns) and Chase Crawley (3-75-1).
Defensively, Bailey Hadzinikolov leads the way for Muncy with 18 tackles so far this season. Jason Shuda has 16 tackles and Isaac Harris has 15 through two games for the Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.