WILLIAMSPORT — The Wyalusing Rams set the tone early in Saturday’s District IV Class AA championship game at historic Bowman Field — and they never took their foot off the gas.

Wyalusing ace Blake Morningstar tossed a complete-game, 1-hitter and the Rams pounded out 12 hits and nine RBI as they rolled to a 10-1 win over South Williamsport and brought Wyalusing its first-ever district baseball championship.