WILLIAMSPORT — The Wyalusing Rams set the tone early in Saturday’s District IV Class AA championship game at historic Bowman Field — and they never took their foot off the gas.
Wyalusing ace Blake Morningstar tossed a complete-game, 1-hitter and the Rams pounded out 12 hits and nine RBI as they rolled to a 10-1 win over South Williamsport and brought Wyalusing its first-ever district baseball championship.
“It’s incredible. This is something we’ve been working for (for) two or three years now. It’s been the biggest team goal that we’ve had for the last three years. To finally get here to Bowman and then make it happen is special,” Morningstar said of bringing home the D4 title.
“To make history at Wyalusing feels amazing,” Wyalusing shortstop Trehnon Hugo added.
Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool envisioned this moment a decade ago when coaching this group in Little League.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the boys. I told these boys when they were 7-8-9 years old that this is what they were training to do. I never dreamed that I would be the man standing here when they did win it, but I had no doubt that they were capable of it,” Coach Vanderpool said. “Having my son on the team makes it special, but every one of these boys is special. I love every one of them. Like I said, I’ve been coaching most of them since they were 8 or 9 years old. It’s just awesome.”
For the third-year Rams coach, it’s an honor to bring a district championship back to Wyalusing.
“Wyalusing, we’ve always been a good sports town ... Our community is awesome. We live in the best community in the world,” Coach Vanderpool said. “The support means the world to me, and I know it means the world to the boys and we appreciate it a lot.”
Hugo opened the game with a double to left. Nick Vanderpool, Jr. followed that up with a single to put two runners on for sophomore Kenny Mapes. In what turned out to be a trend on Saturday, Mapes came through with a big hit as he smacked a single to left to score Hugo and make it 1-0.
“That double was huge. I think I got our momentum going and got our confidence that we needed,” Hugo said.
For Morningstar, getting that early run gave him more confidence and put the pressure on South Williamsport.
“It was huge. Hugo starting that game off with a double is just the perfect start. The best thing you could have asked for in that situation. It really put some pressure on them right off the bat and they would have to play a really, really good ball game to get back in it and take the lead,” Morningstar said.
South Williamsport pitcher Kaiser Kistner avoided a huge inning by getting a pop out and double play to end the top of the first.
Morningstar made quick work of the Mounties in the bottom of the first as he had a strikeout and two groundouts.
After a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second, the Mounties got their first and only hit of the game when Kistner connected for a double to left. After Morningstar got a pair of strikeouts, Kayne Jones walked to put two runners on. The Mounties took advantage of an error to score a run and tied the game up at 1.
“I try to have a short memory. I flushed it as soon as I came into the dugout and I was already looking ahead to the third inning — and hopefully just go out and give my team a chance to win the game,” Morningstar said after giving up the run in the second.
Wyalusing grabbed the lead back in the third when Isaac Shaffer was hit by a pitch and scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Vanderpool.
Morningstar retired the Mounties in order in the bottom of the third and that would set up what turned out to be the biggest inning of the game for Wyaluisng.
After a fly out, Bob English and Parker Petlock would reach on back-to-back singles. Shaffer kept the inning alive when he beat the throw to first on a double-play attempt.
With two outs and runners on the corners, the top of the Rams order came back up and Hugo came through with an RBI single that scored English at made it 3-1. Vanderpool kept the inning going with a single that scored Shaffer.
Once again that would set up Mapes for another big at-bat — and a chance to really put the game out of the Mounties’ reach. The Wyalusing sophomore launched a ball to the left field fence and brought home both Hugo and Vanderpool to make it a 6-1 lead for Morningstar and the Rams.
“The top of the order has been productive all season. Junior and Trehnon have been on base every inning. It’s my job in the three hole to just get them in, and I was just looking for — even a seeing-eye single would have done it for me — but just looking for a base knock to get Trehnon in,” Mapes said.
“That was real nice. Isaac hustling out that double play ball, making it a fielders’ choice, and then me and Trehnon going back-to-back with singles and Kenny with that one that almost went out,” Vanderpool, Jr. said.
Wyalusing pushed its lead to 8-1 in the fifth when English smacked a single to center that scored both Morningstar and CJ Carr. Later in the inning, English would score on a wild pitch and it was an eight-run advantage for the Rams.
Morningstar walked the first batter he faced in the fifth, but the Rams ace got a strikeout and a double play to end the inning.
Wyalusing added one more run in the top of the seventh thanks to another RBI from Mapes — this time on a double to left with Hugo racing home to make it 10-1.
Morningstar sat at 95 pitches heading into the seventh and needed a quick inning if he was going to be the one to finish off Wyalusing’s first-ever district title.
“I was looking to get the first two outs in nine pitches to hopefully allow me to finish the game off, so I could be on the bottom of the dog pile,” said Morningstar.
An error gave South a base runner in the bottom of the seventh, but Morningstar induced a pop out and then completed the victory with a nifty double play by Hugo at short — and the celebration was on.
Mapes led the way at the plate for Wyalusing as he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI.
“The last few games our three-four (hitters) kind of went quiet. I said on the way down to my assistant that we were going to need a big hit out of our three or four today, and Kenny had a couple big hits for us,” Coach Vanderpool said. “It couldn’t have been at a better time, and at any other (field) it probably would have been at least one, if not two home runs.”
English had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while Vanderpool had two hits, two RBI and one run and Hugo finished with two hits, including a double, three runs and one RBI.
Also for the Rams, Carr had a double and scored once; Morningstar helped himself with one hit and one run; and Petlock added one hit in the victory.
The Mounties, led by longtime coach Casey Waller, are known for their small-ball style of play — where they put pressure on their opponents throughout the game and make them make heads-up plays inning after inning.
The Rams’ bats — along with Morningstar’s arm — took that away from South early in Saturday’s district title game.
“The boys came out swinging and kind of took all that small ball stuff right out of the picture,” Coach Vanderpool said.
Morningstar went the distance, giving up just the second-inning double, while striking out nine and walking one.
“He settled down. Once we got him that lead I think he pitched with even more confidence than he normally does. He just pounded the zone and knowing he had the defense behind him,” Coach Vanderpool said. “We turned a double play to win it, so just a great job and hats off to Blake. He’s always been a competitor and one of my favorite kids that I’ve ever coached just because he wants it as bad as anybody I’ve ever met.”
“Blake’s been dominant all year. It’s our job as his (teammates) to get him run support. We don’t need a lot for him. He’s a knockout pitcher,” Mapes added.
Heading into Saturday’s game, Vanderpool, Jr. said the game plan for Morningstar was pretty simple.
“Just pound the strike zone and make our defense work, not have too many errors and hit the ball real good like we did,” the Wyalusing catcher said.
Getting those runs early in the contest certainly helped the Rams — and put pressure on the Mounties.
“That’s really big with Blake on the mound. They know that he’s a really good pitcher ... and (when) we got some runs on the board early they get a little nervous,” Vanderpool, Jr. said.
Now, the Rams will turn their attention to the PIAA Class AA State Tournament, which will begin on Monday, June 5.
“I don’t know if I love seven days off for the competitive side of baseball ... For Blake to be able to have seven days off, he’ll be coming in the first round of (states) gunning, so let’s run it all the way to the finals,” Coach Vanderpool said.
The Rams head to states with a ton of momentum and with their confidence at an all-time high.
“We’re just trying to carry this momentum into states. We’ve been playing really good baseball down the stretch the last three games and I’m going to be on six, seven days rest going into the state playoffs so I’m really excited and think we can make a run at this thing,” Morningstar said.
“It feels great (to win a district title). Now it’s time to make a state run,” Vanderpool, Jr. added.
