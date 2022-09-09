Rams making big strides early this season

Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken (right) and Ayden Hunsinger have played a big role in the improvements the Rams have made so far this season.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

WYALUSING — After struggling through a 2-8 season last year, Wyalusing football coach Henry Laboranti has already seen drastic improvement just three weeks into the Rams’ 2022 campaign.

The improvement is not just on the field, either.