Rams making big strides early this season

WYALUSING — After struggling through a 2-8 season last year, Wyalusing football coach Henry Laboranti has already seen drastic improvement just three weeks into the Rams’ 2022 campaign.
The improvement is not just on the field, either.
“There’s much better leadership, much better attitudes,” Laboranti said. “It’s more of a team atmosphere than last year. They hold each other accountable for the mistakes that they have, they want to practice, they want to condition.”
The coach noted one difference from last season that stands out the most.
“They want to win,” he said. “I think that’s the big difference from this year and last year, they just really want to win.”
The players have noticed it, too.
“We’re definitely playing more as a team this year,” quarterback Cade McMicken said. “Everybody has a common goal and nobody is really playing for themselves, which really helps. I think we proved that last Friday, that we can really come together and get something done.”
McMicken also commented on the team’s improved leadership, adding that it isn’t just one person or a small group, but rather everyone.
“Everybody does their part,” he said. “We all kind of work together to create that team bond.”
That bond extends off the field, as well, as the team spent a lot of time together over the summer.
“I’ve seen a lot more team building. Before the season, we were all here playing games, having fun and getting the concept of football down,” said running back Ayden Hunsinger. “We were all in the weightroom lifting together and having a good time. We were going to friends’ houses, just hanging out and having fun.”
Hunsinger believes that building that chemistry has contributed to Wyalusing’s success so far this season.
“It helps us a lot,” he said. “When you create a bond with all the players, it makes the football field go a lot smoother. We’re always there for each other and have each other’s backs on the field.”
Sometimes a tough season can be hard to move on from and can carry into the following year, but that is not the case for the Rams.
In fact, it is entirely behind them.
“I think they’ve done a great job with that. Very rarely do we talk about it,” Laboranti said. “Maybe it’s been brought up a handful of times, but other than that we don’t talk about it. We’re focused on this season. We’re not worried about last week, we’re worried about this week. We’re focusing on one team at a time and just accomplishing our goals.”
Not focusing on what is behind them has already benefited the Rams this season.
After a 43-16 loss to open the season against Nativity BVM, Wyalusing immediately bounced back with a 14-0 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in Week Two.
“I think we were more physical and we weren’t nervous,” McMicken said of the win against the Eagles. “We got that first game under our belt and we were ready to roll.”
The Rams are focused on winning every week, and Laboranti believes his team has what it takes to make that happen.
“Every week, we’re obviously trying to score more points than the other team. We’re trying to be on top every week,” he said. “I think the boys would love to have nine wins this season, and they’re going to do everything they can to do that. I fully believe they have the talent to do something like that.”
