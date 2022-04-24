WYALUSING — Heading into the 2022 baseball campaign the Wyalusing Rams knew they had a chance to have a special season — and they have been living up to the hype so far.
The Rams sit at 9-0 following Saturday’s victory over Sullivan County and head into the second half of the season with some lofty goals.
“Same goals for this baseball season as we had for basketball, hang the league banner for (the NTL Large School title) and then hopefully win a district title, too,” said junior Blake Morningstar, who led the Rams basketball team to both a league and district championship this past winter.
Morningstar said the Rams spring training trip to South Carolina gave him confidence heading into the regular season.
“I knew that we had a really good team, and after our trip down to Myrtle Beach I fully expected this,” said Morningstar, who noted that the Rams had two varsity and two junior varsity scrimmages while down south.
Senior Jake Bruyn also saw the potential at the start of the season.
“We saw it at the beginning of the year,” said Bruyn, who noted that this group of Rams has been playing together a long time. “It’s kind of a flashback to a lot of our majors (all-star) team because it’s all the same kids I grew up with and we all played minors, majors all the way up through and we’ve got a good group of kids that can go places.”
Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool was confident his team would be playing good baseball at this point in the season, but the difference this year has been finding ways to win the close ones.
“I expected to be playing well, but undefeated, I mean we had a couple breaks go our way, a tight game (against Cowanesque Valley Thursday night). I guess we’ve had luck on our side for a few, but I expected to play well,” coach Vanderpool said. “Last year we were a young team, we’ve got some maturity (this year). Last year, we seemed to find a way to lose those close games, this year it seems like we’ve found a way to win them and hopefully we can keep that going.”
Coach Vanderpool believes having players with successful pedigrees — even if it’s in another sport like Morningstar — has helped the 2022 Rams.
“I think that’s good. That translates to (other sports). I mean a lot of these boys have played (other) sports and they are all really good athletes. I mean they’ve done well. Any time you’ve got a kid like Blake on the mound you expect to be in any ball game, especially with the way our offense is,” he said.
Morningstar has been almost unhittable on the hill so far this season. In his four wins, the junior has racked up 48 strikeouts while allowing just two runs on seven hits and five walks.
The Rams aren’t a one-trick pony on the mound as Trehnon Hugo and Hunter House have also put in solid work this season. Hugo has a 1.65 ERA with 16 strikeouts while allowing four earned runs on 14 hits in 17 innings. House has tossed 10 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts, while giving up four earned runs on seven hits and four walks.
“I think so far this year we’ve just been getting really good starts from our pitchers — me, Trehnon and Hunter House have all had really good starts so far this year. If we keep that up and keep swinging the bats like we have been, we’re going to be really tough to beat,” Morningstar said.
Bruyn echoed that sentiment.
“Our bats are on fire right now and our pitching couldn’t be any better,” Bruyn said.
While the Rams’ pitchers have put together an outstanding start to the season, they have also gotten plenty of run support.
Offensively, Bruyn and Kevin Vandemark are both hitting over .500 with Bob English, Hunter Moss, Kenny Mapes and Hugo all hitting over .300 and Nick Vanderpool, Jr. and Morningstar sitting just under that mark.
“We’re pretty solid, top to bottom,” coach Vanderpool said. “We don’t strike out much, (we) put the ball in play and make the defense work. We put pressure on the D and we’ve got the athletes like we do who have been successful and that just breeds success.”
While the Rams have been putting in the work in order to achieve this kind of success, they also have built a bond off the field that has certainly helped this year.
“(We’re) friends all over, nobody has any problems, we kind of all get along and we mesh together well,” Bruyn said. “Team bonding, leadership, all of the above, it all plays a role in this.”
Morningstar believes the trip to Myrtle Beach was a big part of building their bond.
“I feel like that was a big part of the culture so far this year for our team. It’s something that (coach Vanderpool) is going to look to do every single year from now on and I think it was a really big help for us,” he said.
Coach Vanderpool is thrilled with where his team is at right now, but he also understands they have more work to do in order to accomplish their goals.
“Right now, we’ve definitely put ourselves in a good spot in the league but still have a long way to go. We’ve got to win the games we should and I feel confident about that. The boys are really playing well and they believe in each other. That’s the key,” coach Vanderpool said.
“Number one goal is to get 10 wins so we qualify for playoffs and (then) to win a league title and give ourselves a good seed (in districts),” he continued. “Sayre is in the small school, we’re in the large, so not necessarily competing against them for a league title ... but we know they are the best team in the NTL and they’re the defending district champs. They are a good squad. We’ve historically played them well, played them tough last year, got to (Luke) Horton a little bit in legion, but he’s a great pitcher. I think he’s the reigning (NTL) Pitcher of the Year, so they’re a tough squad all day long. “
The run to a NTL Large School and District IV championships will begin in earnest this week when the Rams face Williamson, Athens, Mansfield and Towanda.
“We’ve got four league games this week and if we can sweep them, we’ll be tough to knock off. My goal is to not have the Sayre game (at the end of the year) matter for the (Large School title) to be honest with you. I’d really rather not show them my ace and save it for the postseason,” said coach Vanderpool. “We’ll see how it shapes out, we’ve got to do our jobs. We’ve got some tough games coming up and I think there’s a lot of parity in the league. I mean Troy played us tough, that was a 4-4 game that we ended up winning by 10. Towanda played us tough, so there’s a lot of good teams in the league and you can’t go to sleep on anybody.”
