TIOGA — Wyalusing dropped Williamson on the road on Wednesday, defeating the host Warriors 11-4 in a makeup game from last Friday.
The Rams led 7-3 heading into the seventh, before tacking on four more late runs en route to the road win.
Kenny Mapes led the Rams with three hits in the game, including a pair of doubles.
CJ Carr and Blake Morningstar also had doubles, while Nick Vanderpool Jr. had a pair of singles for Wyalusing, and Hunter House, Trehnon Hugo, Robert English and Isaac Shaffer all added hits.
Mapes had two RBI, while Hugo, Vanderpool Jr., House, Carr, English and Shaffer all added one apiece.
Hugo got the win on the mound, striking out seven in five innings of work. House closed the game on the mound, striking out two and allowing just one hit in two innings.
Wyalusing will play Towanda on Friday at home.
