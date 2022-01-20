WYALUSING — Following a tight first quarter, the Wyalusing boys basketball team dominated down the stretch as the Rams cruised to a 64-27 win over the visiting Cowanesque Valley Indians on Wednesday.
Wyalusing held a 19-16 lead after the opening quarter before outscoring CV 19-4 in the second and 17-3 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Isaiah Way led the way for the Rams with 19 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Wyalusing would also get 16 points from Grayden Cobb, who also had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win.
Blake Morningstar finished with eight points and eight rebounds, while Kashawn Cameron added seven points and Abram Bennett chipped in six points.
Painter McGuire led Cowanesque Valley with 19 points in the loss.
Wyalusing will host Athens on Friday.
