WYALUSING — The host Wyalusing Rams used a seven-run first inning to take control and they never looked back in a 13-3 win over North Penn-Mansfield in Northern Tier League baseball action on Monday.
Wyalusing added two in the fourth and closed it out in the bottom of the fifth with a four-spot on the scoreboard.
Trehnon Hugo went the distance on the mound for Wyalusing as he allowed just three runs — none earned — on three hits and four walks. He finished with six strikeouts as he earned the win.
The Rams were led at the plate by Kevin Vandemark who went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.
Hunter Moss, Jacob Bruyn and Robert English all had two hits for the Rams, who also got a double and two RBI from Nick Vanderpool, Jr. and a single and one RBI from Blake Morningstar.
English had an RBI and two runs scored and Bruyn crossed the plate three times in the win.
Hugo helped himself with a hit and one run scored, while Kenny Mapes went 1-for-2 with two RBI and CJ Carr had one hit and knocked in one run.
Wyalusing outhit NP-Mansfield 14-3 in the victory.
The Rams (3-0) will host rival Towanda today. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
