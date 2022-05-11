ROME — The Wyalusing baseball team bounced back with authority after dropping its first game of the season on Monday, taking down Northeast Bradford 19-0 on Tuesday.
Wyalusing’s Kevin Vandemark went 2-for-3 with three RBI, Blake Morningstar went 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Nick Vanderpool had two hits and one RBI.
Trehnon Hugo had one hit and two RBI for the Rams, as Jacob Bruyn and Robert English both had one hit and two RBI. CJ Carr had three RBI.
Hugo only allowed one hit in two innings of work while striking out two, Carr struck out two in one inning, and Vandemark struck out one in the final inning.
Garrett Cooper had two hits for NEB and Ethan Hunsinger had one hit.
Wyalusing hosts Wallenpaupack on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and NEB travels to face Sayre on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
