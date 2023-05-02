WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams picked up their fifth straight win on Saturday, defeating visiting Northwest Area 10-0 in five innings.
The Rams scored five runs in the first two innings, and then tacked on five more combined in the fourth and the fifth, on their way to the victory.
Trehnon Hugo and Nick Vanderpool Jr. tied for the team lead with two hits apiece in the win, while Kenny Mapes, CJ Carr and Parker Petlock all added one.
Mapes had two RBI to lead Wyalusing, while Vanderpool Jr., Hunter House, Blake Morningstar, Carr and Isaac Shaffer each contributed one.
Morningstar and House combined for nine strikeouts in five innings, allowing just one total hit in the contest.
Wyalusing will host North Penn-Mansfield today.
