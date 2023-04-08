WYSOX — The Towanda Black Knights ran into trouble early in the game Friday morning. The visiting Wyalusing Rams never let them regain their footing, cruising to a 14-1 five-inning victory.

Towanda’s Alex Bowman started the game on the mound. Bowman hurt his throwing arm while facing the third batter and had to be relieved with no outs in the top of the first inning.