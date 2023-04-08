WYSOX — The Towanda Black Knights ran into trouble early in the game Friday morning. The visiting Wyalusing Rams never let them regain their footing, cruising to a 14-1 five-inning victory.
Towanda’s Alex Bowman started the game on the mound. Bowman hurt his throwing arm while facing the third batter and had to be relieved with no outs in the top of the first inning.
Dawson Butts took the hill with runners on second and third. Butts escaped the inning while only allowing one run to score.
Trehnon Hugo started the game pitching for Wyalusing and had a mostly dominant performance. The Black Knights only got four men on base all game. Hugo limited that to one runner each of the first four innings.
However, one of those baserunners was Towanda’s Jack Wheaton. Wheaton launched a ball over the fence in left centerfield in the bottom of the third for Towanda’s only run.
The Wyalusing batters tested the scrambling Black Knight rotation with patience and contact. The Rams pushed deep counts and only struck out three times as a team.
The Black Knights infield kept them in the game early with Butts on the mound. Shortstop Teagan Irish and third baseman Jack Tavani turned ground balls into outs.
The Rams took control in the top of the third. The run started with patience. Four Rams reached first base via being hit by pitch or a walk.
Ram head coach Nick Vanderpool praised his batters for being selective.
“Early on in the game, Towanda seemed to be struggling throwing strikes. Our boys were patient. They let us walk, pass the bat to the next guy,” he said.
Vanderpool also noted that his kids made contact when strikes came their way.
“We pounded the ball after that. I think we scored 13 runs in the last three innings.”
With the bases loaded, the Rams began pounding the ball as their coach noted. Hunter House nailed a ball to the right field fence, scoring two. Isaac Shaffer drove a ball into the right centerfield gap to drive in another run.
The Rams continued to hit the ball well, running their tally to 14 runs in the fifth inning. Hugo only gave up one run, shutting out the Towanda bats late in the game.
Vanderpool summarized his pitcher’s performance.
“Hugo pitched lights out. I thought he got stronger as the game went on. He was dealing in the last couple innings,” the Wyalusing coach said.
When Towanda did hit the ball well, Ram centerfielder Shaffer drifted underneath to snag outs.
House led the Ram attack with three hits and six RBI. Kenny Mapes and Blake Morningstar added two hits each. Hugo pitched the entire five innings, striking out eight and walking none.
Butts had two of the four Black Knight hits. Wheaton had the lone RBI with his homer.
Bowman, Butts, Wheaton and Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo contributed to the Towanda pitching efforts.
Wyalusing will visit Lewisburg today for an 11 a.m. start, while Towanda will host North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.