Hugo

Wyalusing’s Trehnon Hugo fields a ball during Tuesday’s game against Mansfield.

WYALUSING — Wyalusing picked up another win on Tuesday, topping visiting North Penn-Mansfield, 7-1.

The Rams scored a run in each of the first four innings, and after the Tigers added one of their own in the sixth, rattled off three more late scores to pull away for good.