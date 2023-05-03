WYALUSING — Wyalusing picked up another win on Tuesday, topping visiting North Penn-Mansfield, 7-1.
The Rams scored a run in each of the first four innings, and after the Tigers added one of their own in the sixth, rattled off three more late scores to pull away for good.
Trehnon Hugo led Wyalusing with three hits in the contest, while Blake Morningstar and CJ Carr each added two, with Carr knocking across a double. Parker Petlock and Isaac Shaffer also had hits for the Rams.
Hugo had two RBI, while Kenny Mapes, Morningstar, Carr and Shaffer all added one each.
Morningstar struck out 12 in five innings of work.
Wyalusing will play Towanda on Friday.
TOWANDA — The Wildcats stayed unscathed Tuesday, as Athens used an eight-run third inning to race past the Black Knights in Towanda, 12-2, in six innings.
Athens (13-0) pulled ahead 1-0 in the first, and the eight insurance runs in the third set the pace for the Wildcats as they cruised to the victory. Towanda chipped away with runs in the fourth and sixth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the sizable deficit.
For the Wildcats, Luke Horton, Nick Grazul and Nick Jacob each had two hits. Grazul smashed a home run, while Horton and Joey Van Allen both contributed doubles.
Troy Rosenbloom, Mason Lister, Cam Sullivan, Luke Kraft, and Jaren Glisson each recorded a hit for the Wildcats.
Van Allen had three RBI for the team lead, while Grazul had two, and Glisson and Sullivan both added one apiece.
Kraft pitched the entire game, striking out 11 in six innings.
For Towanda, Teagan Irish and Jack Tavani both had two hits, while Alex Bowman added a home run. Bowman and Dawson Butts had the team’s only two RBI in the contest.
Athens will play at Troy on Friday, while Towanda will head to Wyalusing.
WELLSBORO — The Troy Trojans won their eighth straight game, taking down Wellsboro on the road on Tuesday, 8-6.
The Trojans led 3-2 after three innings, using a five-run fourth to outlast the host Hornets comeback bid. Wellsboro scored the game’s final four runs, but came up just shy of the victory.
Kory Schucker led Troy with two hits in the game, while Camryn Harwick, Camden Allen, Clayton Smith, Jed Feldmeier, Lincoln Chimics, Brendan Gilliland and Mason Smith all added one hit. Clayton Smith and Feldmeier each had two RBI in the win, while Schucker and Harwick added one each.
Troy will play Athens on Friday.
