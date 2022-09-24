MONTGOMERY — The Wyalusing Rams traveled to Montgomery and left with a 26-0 win over the Red Raiders, spoiling their homecoming in the process.
The Rams forced five turnovers in the game, and added five more turnovers on downs.
Meanwhile, the offense controlled the ball for most of the game, and the special teams got involved with a touchdown on a blocked punt.
“It was just a good, complete football game,” Wyalusing coach Henry Laboranti said. “Everybody did their job. That’s what football is, if you do your job — just like every coach you’ve ever heard say — you accomplish things, and they did it.”
Wyalusing had a chance to get on the board after a fourth down stop in Montgomery territory, but the Red Raiders came down with an interception in the end zone.
Montgomery only had the ball for one play, which ended with an interception by Ayden Hunsinger, though the drive would end with no points.
The Rams finally broke through in the second quarter when quarterback Parker Petlock threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Liam Franklin.
Montgomery got the ball inside the Wyalusing 10-yard line with time winding down in the second quarter, but Hunsinger delivered a huge hit on a backwards pass to knock the ball loose.
The Rams recovered the fumble and began running it back, but a would-be touchdown was called back due to an inadvertent whistle.
Though clearly bothered, the Rams would quickly put it behind them.
Montgomery once again turned it over on downs to start the second half, and after being forced to punt, Wyalusing recovered another fumble.
A few plays later, Petlock hit Franklin in stride down the sideline for a 45-yard touchdown to make the score 12-0 with 4:32 to go in the third quarter.
It was a play the Rams had tried a few times in the first half to no success. This time it worked.
“We were able to get a couple looks where they were either really hard on coverage or really soft,” Labortanti said. “To be honest, I left it up to Liam and Parker to make that choice, and they made the right choice.”
Laboranti said leaving things up to his players is a part of his coaching philosophy.
“I’m a coach who really believes in giving your players the ability to make their own calls in the right situation, and they did the right thing,” he said.
For Franklin and Petlock, the chemistry they showed on Friday begins on the practice field.
“Me and Liam work after practice, so we have that connection,” Petlock said. “Their corner passed him off and Liam’s got crazy speed, so it felt good to get him the ball finally for a nice long play.”
Just over a minute later, the Wyalusing defense got another stop deep in Montgomery territory.
The Rams’ special teams unit blew the play up, as three different defenders were in the punter’s face to block the kick and fall on it for the touchdown.
Joey Gonsauls made the reception on the two-point try to extend the lead to 20 points.
With time winding down in the third quarter, Petlock ran one in from 10 yards out to make it 26-0.
Wyalusing’s defense continued to dominate for the rest of the game, including an interception by Landon Ayres.
“That’s a credit to coach Frank Raymond and the defense,” Laboranti said. “I’m really proud of them and what they’ve accomplished. I anticipate them getting even better.”
When the clock hit zero, the Rams celebrated a win that was the result of a week of hard work.
“It feels really good. We worked really hard this week in practice. We knew Montgomery was a good team from film, and we really came prepared,” Petlock said. “The first half was a little bit sloppy, but we picked it up and we found a rhythm.”
Wyalusing, now 2-3, will play host to the Canton Warriors next Friday.
