WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams were hoping to continue their historic season with a win in the first round of the state playoffs on Monday afternoon — but the Mount Union Trojans had something else in mind.
The Trojans traveled over three hours to Wyalusing for the PIAA Class AA opener and would leave with an impressive 7-3 victory over the Rams.
The Mount Union baseball squad knew Wyalusing ace Blake Morningstar was the real deal, but the Trojans proved they were up for the challenge.
The visiting Trojans recorded double digit hits — including two home runs — against the Wake Forest commit and potential MLB draft pick as they pulled away for the victory.
“Hats off to them,” said Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool. “They are a good hitting team. I’d put my money on them to win it all. That’s a pretty solid lineup right there.”
“We knew they had just an absolutely lights out pitcher and we prepared — and he was the real deal,” said Mount Union coach Tim Hicks. “He had everything that we thought he had. We just wanted to get good swings, get the ball in play and try to make them make some plays. We got a lead which was good, and we made some bad plays and let them back in it, but we kept grinding and we did a great job at the end.”
While the outcome on the field wasn’t what they were looking for, the Rams got to play their final game of the 2023 season in front of a huge crowd in Wyalusing.
“I mean it was just electric here. I will say we live in the greatest community in the world, no matter if someone’s sick and needs help or if it’s our athletics, this community (shows up),” Coach Vanderpool said. “(Look at) what the fire company did for us, put 16,000 gallons of water on (the field). They said we sold over 700 tickets. It’s just a testament to the way these boys play ball. They are fun to watch and it’s a testament to the community that we live in that they support our athletics and the kids the way they do — and we greatly appreciate it.”
Cainen Atherton led the way at the plate for Mount Union as he went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Landon Chrisemer had two hits, including a double, and two RBI, while Mount Union starting pitcher Bryce Danish helped himself with two hits, one RBI and one run.
Braylan Knable had a home run, while Blaine Hunsinger had a double and scored once, and Cameron Donaldson had the other hit for the Trojans.
Danish went 5 1/3 innings with three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks, while striking out eight. Atherton closed things out as he walked two but didn’t give up a hit in 1 2/3 innings.
“Bryce, in the playoffs, he’s been throwing the ball really well. He’s able to throw the ball hard but he’s able to mix his pitches up and he keeps teams off balance. He got a little tired at the end and started to give up hits, so it’s nice we have another guy (in Atherton) that we can bring in and it’s just as good,” said Hicks.
Morningstar, who had a double and scored once, would go 6 2/3 innings with seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits and three walks. The future D1 pitcher struck out seven Mount Union batters in the loss.
Hunter House came on in relief and recorded the final out of the top of the seventh for Wyalusing.
CJ Carr had an RBI single and scored once, while Isaac Shaffer and Trehnon Hugo also had singles in the loss.
After a scoreless first inning, the Trojans struck first in the top of the second. Atherton reached on an error and Ryan Plank walked to open the frame. Danish drove home the first run with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Chrisemer made it 2-0 later in the inning with an RBI double to center which scored Plank.
The Trojans’ lead would expand to 3-0 in the third when Knable turned on a Morningstar fast ball and sent it over the left field fence.
Wyalusing answered in the bottom half of the inning. Bob English was hit by a pitch, and after a strikeout, Shaffer singled to left and Hugo singled to center to load the bases. The Rams cut the lead to 3-1 on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Nick Vanderpool, Jr.
Danish limited the damage when he got Kenny Mapes to ground out to third to end the inning.
Wyalusing continued to claw back into the game in the fourth. After a pop out and strikeout, Carr walked and moved to third when English reached on an error. Carr scored later in the inning when English took off for second and the catcher’s throw went into center.
Morningstar got into a jam in the top of the fifth thanks to a walk and pair of singles, but a double play would end the inning.
Mount Union got a key insurance run in the top of the sixth. Danish walked and, after a strikeout, courtesy runner Julian Weirich scored on a single to left off the bat of Chrisemer. The play was extremely close at the plate, but the umpire said Weirich snuck under the tag of Wyalusing catcher Nick Vanderpool, Jr. to make it 4-2.
“They scored a couple runs when they needed to. We had a big call at the plate that didn’t go our way ... momentum wise, that was big,” said Coach Vanderpool.
Morningstar opened the bottom half of the sixth with a double and scored on a single from Carr to cut the lead back to one at 4-3. English hit a hot shot to short, but Donaldson made a nice play to get the out.
With Carr now on third, Petlock hit a grounder to short, and Donaldson caught Carr in a rundown and eventually got the out. Shaffer then lined out to first and the inning was over.
“We came back in the next inning and scored one, got the tying run on third base ... we were going to do a suicide (squeeze) with one strike, but we never got to that. He hit a hard ball to the shortstop,” Coach Vanderpool said. “The shortstop made a great play on Bob’s hit up the middle or we tie that game (then). I said if we could tie this game I think we could win it, just from a momentum (standpoint).”
The Trojans gave themselves some breathing room in the top of the seventh when Hunsinger doubled and scored on a two-run blast to dead center from Atherton.
Later in the inning, Danish singled and scored on an error off the bat of Scott to make it 7-3.
Hicks was impressed with his team’s performance at the plate — but he wasn’t surprised to see them put good swings on the ball.
“We’ve done that all year — our guys battle. We’re aggressive at the plate and we’ve hit the ball hard most of the year. The home run (from) Knable, I think that really got our guys up and they knew they could do it. Then, in the seventh inning there, the home run that Atherton hit was huge. We’re only up by one and we weren’t playing the greatest so it was good to have those insurance runs going into that last inning,” Hicks said.
Atherton issued a pair of walks in the bottom of the seventh, but he got three groundouts to end the game and the Rams’ season while sending Mount Union to the state quarterfinals.
“We had gotten the lead here early in these (playoff games), and it’s easy to play with a lead, but I was proud of the boys. We scratched and clawed for everything we got. We had that never say die attitude and we fought right until the last out. I’m proud of them — it was a great season,” Coach Vanderpool said.
Atherton explained that the Trojans had to get creative when preparing for Morningstar, who tops out at 95 or 96 miles per hour on his fast ball most games.
“Obviously, (we were) sitting fast ball and adjusting to curve. We knew he had a good curveball but we practiced all week. We moved our guys up (because) we couldn’t replicate his (speed) with our regular guys, so we moved them up to 50 feet and we just worked really hard all week. Seeing our guys throwing from 50 feet was equivalent of what he threw,” Atherton said.
Coach Vanderpool knows the program will miss their three seniors — Morningstar, English and Aden Shaw — but he also believes the Rams will be back in the title hunt next year.
“All of our depth was in the 10th and 11th grade this year. Obviously, we’ll really miss Blake and Bob — and Aden’s a great guy on the bench for the boys. They really look up to him. We’ll miss those three guys, obviously Blake being a front-line ace, but our whole pitching staff was under three ERA this year, our highest ERA being a 2.94, so I expect we’ll be back and compete for a league and district title again next year — and who knows, maybe we’ll make some noise in states again,” the Wyalusing coach said.
“But we’ll kind of savor this year. We’re proud of the boys and how they played. We’ll take the sting a little bit, but all in all we’ll realize it’s been a great year.”
Morningstar’s final pitch as a Wyalusing Ram came on a strikeout in the top of the seventh. The standout would receive a nice ovation from the large crowd — which was clearly aware of the kind of legacy Morningstar will leave behind.
“I can’t say enough about Blake. He’s a great teammate, a hard worker. For the program, he’s been one of the kids we’ve really leaned on. He’s won some huge, huge games for us. He’s one of the best competitors and teammates I’ve ever coached,” said Coach Vanderpool. “He’s got a bright future ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll do great things. All three of our seniors are good kids with bright futures. Obviously, Blake’s is a baseball future, but the other boys will do well in life, too.”
Vanderpool took one last moment to extend his gratitude to the Wyalusing community for their support — not only during this playoff run, but for the past decade when it comes to this group of Rams.
“It was really awesome. These boys have had a pretty good following their whole lives. They’ve been pretty successful. We’ve won some district titles in Little League, district title here now — the first one in 66 years,” he said. “I think the community really rallied around us. To sell over 700 tickets is pretty amazing. When you look up here it was really, really cool and it’s just a testament of how good of a pitcher Blake is and the team that he had behind him. People like to watch good baseball and they are a fun team to watch — and like I said, it’s just a great group of boys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.