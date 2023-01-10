Rams struggle in loss to NP-Liberty

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams basketball team suffered a loss on Monday at home as they fell to NP-Liberty 60-30.
It was all Liberty early, as they used a big first quarter to put Wyalusing down 21-8 and continued to cruise into the half 31-16.
The offense continued to struggle for the Rams in the second half as they only put up 14 points, and Liberty was able to continue to dominate as they closed the game with a 29-14 edge in the second half to bring the score to 60-30.
Wyalusing had just one player in double-figures, with Trehnon Hugo pouring in a team-high 10 points.
Thomas Oliver scored six points, Parker Petlock added five, Nick Vanderpool netted three points, Zibiah Walton notched two, and Will McBride chipped in one point.
Liberty was led by a first career triple-double from Derek Liztleman who had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in the win.
Wyalusing will look to snap their current six-game slide when they take on NP-Mansfield at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland 61, Sullivan County 42
LAPORTE — The Sullivan County Griffins basketball team dropped their Monday night contest with Northumberland Christian by a score of 61-42.
Northumberland knocked down seven triples in the game and helped them get out to a quick offensive start as they buried six of them in the first half to give them a 34-24 lead at the break.
Sullivan would struggle in the third quarter and only score three points on a triple from Landon Baldwin as Northumberland extended their advantage to 46-28 heading into the fourth.
The Griffins’ offense would find its footing in the fourth, but they were unable to keep pace with the high-scoring output of their opponent, and dropped the game 61-42.
In the loss, Sullivan County had two players crack double-digits, with Derek Finnegan and Ben Carpenter each adding 10 points.
Trey Higley added eight points and nine boards, Maddox Bahr scored six points, Riley King netted five, and Baldwin added three for Sullivan County.
Even in the loss, the Griffins matched their opponents’ three-pointers with seven of their own with Finnegan connecting on three in the game.
Sullivan County is back in action on Wednesday with a road game against Muncy at 7:30 p.m.
