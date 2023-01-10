Rams struggle in loss to NP-Liberty

Wyalusing’s Thomas Oliver takes a shot during Monday’s game against North Penn-Liberty.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams basketball team suffered a loss on Monday at home as they fell to NP-Liberty 60-30.

It was all Liberty early, as they used a big first quarter to put Wyalusing down 21-8 and continued to cruise into the half 31-16.