Rams sweep Mansfield in NTL meet

Wyalusing’s Alissa Baldwin competes in the shot put on Tuesday.

 Photo Provided

MANSFIELD — The Wyalusing track team topped North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday, with the girls team winning 114.5-31.5 and the boys winning 86-63.

In the girls meet, Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won both the 100 meter sprint and 200 meter sprint. Teammate Kassandra Kerin took first in the 400 meter sprint. Kayla Beebe placed first in the 1,600 meter run and 3,200 meter run for the Lady Rams.