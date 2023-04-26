Rams sweep Mansfield in NTL meet

MANSFIELD — The Wyalusing track team topped North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday, with the girls team winning 114.5-31.5 and the boys winning 86-63.
In the girls meet, Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley won both the 100 meter sprint and 200 meter sprint. Teammate Kassandra Kerin took first in the 400 meter sprint. Kayla Beebe placed first in the 1,600 meter run and 3,200 meter run for the Lady Rams.
Anna Kipp and Layla Botts won the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, respectively, for Wyalusing. Hannah Ely collected wins in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Hayley Anaya took first in the pole vault and Emilee Otis won the javelin throw.
Wyalusing’s relay teams placed first and second in the 400 meter and 1,600 meter relays. The Lady Rams also took first place in the 3,200 relay.
On the boys side, Dylan Johns collected a pair of wins for Wyalusing, winning the 100 meter sprint and high jump. James Rogan also added a couple of wins, taking first in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles.
Trennan Tewksbury won the 1,600 meter run for the Rams, while Jonathon Earle won the pole vault. Ayden Hunsinger placed first in the long jump and Jacob Palfreyman won the shot put and discus throw, respectively.
The Rams placed first and second in the 400 meter relay.
Trojans, Warriors split NTL meet
EAST TROY — Canton’s girls track team picked up a win over Troy on Tuesday, defeating the Lady Trojans 69-68. In the boys meet, Troy defeated the Warriors 118-23.
For Canton on the girls side, Daveian Crowley won the 100 meter sprint and Kali Wesneski won the 1,600 meter run.
Camille McRoberts won the 400 meter sprint, 800 meter run and 3,200 meter run for the Lady Warriors, while Alexis McRoberts won the discus throw. Samantha Brackman placed first in the shot put and javelin throw, and Kendall Kitchen won the long jump.
Alexis McRoberts, Laci Niemczyk, Crowley and Kitchen won the 400 meter relay for Canton. Their time of 52.53 seconds was good enough to beat the old school record of 52.88, which was set back in 2013.
For Troy, Kylee Roy won the 100 meter hurdles, and Alyssa Parks won the 300 meter hurdles, pole vault and high jump. Caelyn Pine placed first in the 200 meter dash. Maddy Keeney picked up a win in the triple jump for the Lady Trojans.
Isis Lyon, Lilly Robbins, Natalie Williams and Katie Lackey placed first in the 3,200 meter relay for Troy, and Pine, Roy, Lackey and Parks finished first in the 1,600 relay.
On the boys side, Blake Shedden won the 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, while Ben Warburton won the 100 meter dash for Troy.
Also for Troy, Brody Campbell won the 1,600 meter run and Jacob Hinman placed first in the 200 and 400 meter dash. Lance Heasley won the 800 meter run, and Hart Houseknecht won the 3,200 meter run.
Avery Sens won the shot put event for Troy, while Colin Loveland won the long jump and triple jump, while Brayden Spalding won the pole vault.
Heasley, Evan Geer, Houseknecht and Hinman won the 3,200 meter relay for the Trojans, while Clayton Smith, Warburton, Colin Loveland and Heasley won the 400 meter relay. Heasley, Geer, Mason Wulff and Hinman placed first in the 1,600 meter relay.
For Canton, Kyle Kapichok won the discus throw — setting a new school record with a distance of 157-feet, 4-inches. Wyatt Karpinski also picked up a win for the Warriors, taking first in the javelin throw.
Editor’s Note: Results from the NTL meet at Towanda were not available as of press time. Look for complete coverage of that event in Thursday’s Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.