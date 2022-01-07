LIBERTY — Grayden Cobb scored 23 points including four three pointers to help lead Wyalusing to a 55-38 victory over North Penn-Liberty on Thursday night.
It was a back and forth affair in the first half. The score was deadlocked at 21 heading into halftime.
Wyalusing came alive in the third quarter outscoring North Penn-Liberty 18-6.
Cobb scored two three pointers and eight points in the quarter.
Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar also scored eight points in the third quarter and scored 10 total points.
Isaiah Way chipped in nine points for Wyalusing and Kashawn Cameron scored six points.
Wyalusing will look to keep its momentum going, hitting the road to play Northeast Bradford at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
