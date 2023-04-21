Rams take down Panthers

Wyalusing’s CJ Carr fires a pitch during Thursday’s game against Northeast Bradford.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams scored 10 runs over the first three innings on their way to a 12-3 win over visiting Northeast Bradford in NTL baseball action on Thursday.

NEB jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, but Wyalusing answered with two runs in the bottom half. The host Rams then scored five runs in the second and three more in the third to take control.