Rams take down Panthers

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams scored 10 runs over the first three innings on their way to a 12-3 win over visiting Northeast Bradford in NTL baseball action on Thursday.
NEB jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, but Wyalusing answered with two runs in the bottom half. The host Rams then scored five runs in the second and three more in the third to take control.
Kenny Mapes had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored, while Nick Vanderpool, Jr. had two hits, one RBI and scored three times, and Hunter House smacked a double and finished with three RBI and one run to lead the Rams offense.
Also for Wyalusing, Trehnon Hugo had a single, one RBI and two runs. Bob English finished with one hit and one RBI, while Parker Petlock and Isaac Shaffer each had a hit and scored once.
CJ Carr, who also had a hit at the plate, got the win on the mound, going the distance with eight strikeouts. He allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks.
NEB was led by Clay Wiggins, who finished with a double, single and two RBI. Dillon Donnelly had three hits and scored once, while Josh Stanton had two hits and two runs, and Cayden McPherson added a double.
Kohen Hugo, Ethan Hunsinger and Joe Stanton shared the pitching duties for NEB.
NEB will host Sullivan County, while Wyalusing will visit Sayre on Saturday.
