Rams take down Towanda

WYALYSUING — A three run first inning propelled the Wyalusing baseball team to a 5-1 victory over Towanda on Tuesday afternoon.
Blake Morningstar shined his third appearance of the season for the Rams on the mound.
The junior had a final pitching line of 5 2/3 innings pitched, six hits, one earned run, 14 strikeouts, and one walk.
Hunter Moss came through for Wyalusing in the first inning driving in a run on a single.
Bob English scored two more runs on a double into right field.
Towanda’s Teagan Irish knocked in the Black Knights lone run of the afternoon on a double in the fourth inning.
Irish was perfect at the plate going 3-for-3 with 1 RBI.
Trehnon Hugo, Jacob Bruyne, Morningstar, Kevin Vandermark, Nick Vanderpool Jr, English, and Kenny Mapes each had one hit for the Rams.
Wyalusing improved to 4-0 on the season and the Rams next travel to face Troy on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Black Knights will look to bounce back on Friday at North Penn-Mansfield at 4:30 p.m.
