TROY — Wyalusing head coach Mike Earle predicted Thursday night’s dual against Troy would be close.
“We knew coming in it was going to be really close, like 7-6, or 8-5 (in terns of matches won and lost),” Earle explained.
TROY — Wyalusing head coach Mike Earle predicted Thursday night’s dual against Troy would be close.
“We knew coming in it was going to be really close, like 7-6, or 8-5 (in terns of matches won and lost),” Earle explained.
It would be important for his young team to get the right matchups and capitalize if they did. The Rams bought into the approach and delivered a 39-30 victory over the host Trojans.
The Rams forfeited to Troy veterans Caleb Schwenk and Kenyon Slater, putting themselves in a bit of a hole early.
However, the Wyalusing underclassmen responded early and often. Freshmen Patrick Cole and Johnathan Earle each bumped up a weight class and earned bonus points for the Rams. Freshman Ethan Vanderpool added a fall.
Sophomore Ayden Hunsinger wrestled to 2-1 victory over Troy’s Jacob Hinman in the match of the night. The two scrambled the multiple times before settling for stalemates in the first period.
Hunsinger chose bottom to start the second and got a reversal for the lead. Hunsinger kept Hinman on bottom with a strong leg ride into the third.
Hinman forced a scramble but could not could not escape until the final seconds of the bout as Hunsinger held on for the win.
The Wyalusing upperclassmen led by example. Clayton Carr added a fall, while Cade McMicken bumped up a weight and got a fall, and Alex Hunsinger picked up a technical fall.
The Rams won eight of the 13 weight classes, adding bonus points in six of those bouts.
Troy’s William Steele, Kael Millard and Mason Woodward each picked up falls for Troy in the upper weights. The Trojan run brought them within striking distance at the final bout. Wyalusing’s lead was only 36-30.
Freshman Isaiah Harvey clinched the victory for Wyalusing with a win over Konner Kerr. Harvey scored first with a takedown on the edge of the circle, taking Kerr to his back for a four-point move. Kerr battled back but could not close the gap.
Coach Earle praised his team for their mental approach to the match, especially bouncing back from a loss to Canton earlier this week.
“We had guys who bought in to the team mentality. If we needed them to bump up to get the matchups we wanted, they just did. It was nice that after a tough match with Canton, they were able to mentally get back in a tight match,” coach Earle said.
Troy 78, Sayre 0
Before their match with Wyalusing, the Trojans took on the visiting Sayre Redskins and cruised to the win.
In a dual that featured three head-to-head bouts, Troy swept all three. Konner Kerr, Caleb Schwenk and Carter Austin each scored first period falls.
The Trojans picked up forfeits at all other weight classes.
