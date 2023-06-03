WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams will continue their historic season on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class AA baseball tournament — and they will get to open states in front of their loyal and passionate fans in Wyalusing.

The Rams (17-6) will host District VI runner-up Mount Union (21-2) in the opening round of states. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Gene Salsman Field in Wyalusing.