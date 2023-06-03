WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams will continue their historic season on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class AA baseball tournament — and they will get to open states in front of their loyal and passionate fans in Wyalusing.
The Rams (17-6) will host District VI runner-up Mount Union (21-2) in the opening round of states. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Gene Salsman Field in Wyalusing.
“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s going to be packed,” said Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool on playing at home. “I’ve had a lot of people reaching out to me about tickets, which just went out at 2 o’clock (on Friday). I think we’re going to pack the place pretty good and it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere and just a great experience for the boys.”
Coach Vanderpool said he doesn’t have a ton of info on Mount Union, but he knows his team will have to be ready to go.
“I don’t really know much. I know they’ve got a pitcher that throws mid-80s and I’ve heard he’s got a pretty good curveball. It looks like they’re a pretty good offensive team. They score a lot of runs, but it looks like they haven’t been challenged much,” Vanderpool said. “They’ve lost only two games and that’s pretty impressive, but all of their wins have been by four runs or more and a lot of them have been blowouts. So we’ll see how (they handle) a close game, pressure situations and stuff (like that). I feel like we’ve played some tough games, so I think we’ll be ready. We don’t know much about them, but they’re a solid team. The fact that they have to make a three-hour bus ride makes me happy.”
The Rams will send their ace, Blake Morningstar, back to the mound on Monday. In his last outing all he did was toss a 1-hitter as he led his team to the first District IV baseball championship in Wyalusing history.
Morningstar, who is heading to Wake Forest next year, has shown all season why he’s a future D1 pitcher and potential Major League Baseball draft pick. The Rams ace has gone 9-1 with an incredible 0.38 ERA. He has allowed just three earned runs on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 106 batters in 54 1/3 innings of work.
“It’s going to be an awesome experience,” Morningstar said of pitching one last time on his home field. “Now, I know for sure that this will be my last go-around at my home ballpark, so I’m really looking forward to it and it’s going to be a good test against a really good team and I’m up for the challenge. I don’t plan on playing my last game at Salsman Field and walking off of it as a loser.”
The Rams feel extremely confident when Morningstar takes the mound, and they are hoping to see another stellar performance on Monday.
“Him coming off the rest he’s had the past couple days I think he’ll be geared up and ready to go. I have all the confidence in him ... I think if we score a couple runs we’ll be just fine,” said senior Bob English, who had two hits and two RBI in the Rams’ district-title win last Saturday at Bowman Field.
With the quarterfinals coming up on Thursday, Vanderpool is hoping to limit Morningstar’s pitch count to keep him available for their next game, but the head coach also knows it’s win-or-go-home.
“If we can jump out to an early lead then we can get Blake out of there and have him for Thursday, but if not we’ll roll with one of our other guys (on Thursday) and play defense behind them. Obviously every game is a must-win game, so if it’s a tight game Blake will go the distance and we’ll figure Thursday out when it gets here. If we got a couple run lead, we’ll probably gamble. I’m a gambling man,” Coach Vanderpool said.
The Rams have only used four pitchers this season, but the staff they have is strong from top to bottom.
Trehnon Hugo has a 5-2 record with a 2.97 ERA. He has tossed 35 1/3 innings with 15 earned runs on 39 hits and six walks, while striking out 31.
Hunter House has a 2-2 record and six saves to go along with a 2.35 ERA on the hill. In 38 2/3 innings, House has struck out 41 while allowing 13 earned runs on 36 hits and 23 walks.
The final member of the Rams’ staff is CJ Carr, who has a 2-1 record and sports a 2.91 ERA in 21 2/3 innings of work. On the mound, he has given up nine earned runs on 27 hits and just three walks, while striking out 25 batters.
Overall, the Wyalusing pitchers have a combined ERA of 1.82 and have struck out 203 batters on the year.
“The highest ERA on the team is (2.97), so we’ve got guys who can pitch. Nineteen of our 23 games we’ve given up three runs or less. I challenged the boys at the beginning of the playoffs that if we score four runs a game we can be state champs,” Coach Vanderpool said. “That’s our goal, get three or four runs on the board and let our defense do the work. Our pitchers don’t put a lot of guys on for free so it’s tough to score on us if we’re playing defense. It’s just a great group of boys — and top to bottom we’re solid.”
Hugo, who hasn’t pitched since May 17, said he will be ready to go if he gets the ball for the Rams during states.
“I’ve just been laying back, keeping it iced and (I’ll be ready) if I need to pitch,” said Hugo, who said having a strong defense behind him gives him confidence on the hill. “It feels amazing. To be able to locate my pitches and just let them hit it in play and have the defense behind me to make plays feels good. The confidence is there.”
While their pitching has been strong, the Rams have also scored a ton of runs in 2023.
Hugo leads the way with a .437 batting average. He has racked up 31 hits — including a team-high nine doubles — and 19 RBI.
Nick Vanderpool, Jr. has hit .351 with four doubles and 18 RBI, while Kenny Mapes has a .364 average with five doubles and 23 RBI, and Morningstar has helped himself with a .299 average, six doubles, two home runs and 19 RBI.
House also sports a batting average of .299 and has five doubles and 22 RBI on the year.
Having that strong of an offense has given Morningstar extra confidence when he heads to the bump.
“We’ve been swinging the bats really well lately, especially in the postseason so far. I think just about every game in the postseason we’ve come out and scored in the first inning, which just gives me a ton of confidence to go out and pitch my game. It’s nice knowing that I’ve got some really good bats in our lineup to back me up,” he said.
When they take the field on Monday, the Rams will be looking to give the home crowd something to cheer about as they try to advance to the state quarterfinals.
“I mean I think it’s going to be packed. I’ve talked to a bunch of people from my family who are getting tickets, so I think we’ll fill (the place),” English said.
“It feels amazing to get to play a state game at our home field. I think it’s going to be the most fans that Wyalusing’s seen in many years,” said Hugo.
Even with the week off between games, Coach Vanderpool knows his guys — and the Wyalusing crowd — will be fired up and ready to go.
“We’ve got the community behind us and the boys are hyped up, so I think it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere,” said Vanderpool.
“It’s going to be amazing. I hope we come out with a win and keep it going,” Hugo added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.