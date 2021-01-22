Towanda (PA) – While the Black Knight big men found success early, Wyalusing dominated the rest of the night and the scoreboard.
Wyalusing started the dual with wins at 172 and 189. At 172, Brian Arnold controlled Towanda’s Brandon Lantz for a 6-3 Ram win. Zachary Shaffer pinned Towanda’s Spencer Jennings in 4:10 to extend the Ram lead to 9-0.
Clay Watkins and Alex Perez teamed up to sweep the next two bouts for Towanda. Watkins bear hugged Zachary Fenton to the mat, locked up a cross-face cradle and got the fall in 0:27. Perez ducked out of a headlock attempt to get an early takedown. Once he had Wyalusing’s Dereck Baldwin down, he also locked up a cross-face cradle and got the fall in 0:52. The win was Perez’s fiftieth for his career.
Towanda led the dual meet score 12-9 after Perez’s fall. But, Wyalusing won every bout the rest of the way.
At 106, Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr pinned John Parker in 1:40. Neither team had a competitor weighed in at either 113 or 120. Hunter Manahan and Owen Hadlock picked up forfeits at 126 and 132 respectively. The Rams were up 27-12.
At 138, Wyalusing freshman Cade McMicken picked up a hard-fought, well-wrestled win over Dillon Gallagher. McMicken was able to use a double leg shot to secure three takedowns in the first two periods. However, Gallagher responded with reversals to keep the bout close. Down 8-5, Gallagher opted to start in the bottom position to start the third period. McMicken rode a bit too high and Gallagher escaped to make the score 8-6 with a minute to go. With only seconds remaining, Gallagher attempted to hit a headlock. McMicken ducked under it and secured the 10-6 victory.
At 145, Wyalusing’s Skylar Manahan ankle picked Garrett Chapman and quickly secured a bar and a half for the fall in 1:08. Wyalusing’s lead grew to 36-12.
152 featured Wyalusing’s Nicholas Woodruff, a two time district qualifier, facing Towanda’s Evan Johnson, a three time district qualifier. Woodruff opened up taking single leg shots from a distance. On his second attempt, he left his hand up, on Johnson’s shoulder. Johnson trapped the arm, and scored on Woodruff’s mistake. Johnson got a little high when running a bar, and Woodruff was able to hip heist for a reversal. The first period ended tied, 2-2.
Woodruff took down to start the second period. For a moment, it looked like Johnson had gotten too high again at about the one minute mark. However, he re-adjusted and rode Woodruff for the entire period.
Still tied at two apiece, Johnson opted to start the third period on bottom. Woodruff thwarted any offense with a tough leg ride. On a restart, Johnson cleared the leg ride and was circling away in a tripod position. When Johnson attempted to hip heist out of the tripod, Woodruff slipped away and Johnson fell to his back. Woodruff covered him and got the fall at 5:13.
Colbrin Nolan punctuated the Ram win with a technical fall in 2:24 in the final bout of the night. The final team score was Wyalusing 47, Towanda 12.
Wyalusing’s head coach Mike Earle was impressed with his team’s attitude. “It seems like we responded better than we did our last match. I was pleased with their confidence and their approach to wrestling.”
Towanda’s head coach Bill Sexton acknowledged being shorthanded but eliminated that as an excuse.
“You gotta go with what you got. We put nine guys on the mat tonight. We needed more out of the nine that we put out there.”
Wyalusing 47, Towanda 12
172: Brian Arnold (WVAH) over Brandon Lantz (TAH) (Dec 6-3)
189: Zachary Shaffer (WVAH) over Spencer Jennings (TAH) (Fall 4:10)
215: Clay Watkins (TAH) over Zachary Fenton (WVAH) (Fall 0:27)
285: Alexander Perez (TAH) over Dereck Baldwin (WVAH) (Fall 0:51)
106: Clayton Carr (WVAH) over John Parker (TAH) (Fall 1:40)
113: Double Forfeit
120: Double Forfeit
126: Hunter Manahan (WVAH) over (TAH) (For.)
132: Owen Hadlock (WVAH) over (TAH) (For.)
138: Cade McMicken (WVAH) over Dillon Gallagher (TAH) (Dec 10-6)
145: Skyler Manahan (WVAH) over Garrett Chapman (TAH) (Fall 1:07)
152: Nicholas Woodruff (WVAH) over Evan Johnson (TAH) (Fall 5:42)
160: Colbrin Nolan (WVAH) over Zayne McPeak (TAH) (TF 19-2 2:24)
