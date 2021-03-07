WYALUSING — Northeast Bradford has been one of the hottest teams in District 4 over the past month.
For as hot as the Panthers were, Wyalusing always seemed to be their kryptonite.
The Rams beat the Panthers twice in the regular season, and they made it 3-for-3 when it mattered most, topping Northeast Bradford in the District 4, Class AA semifinals on Saturday, 60-54.
“Paul (Burgert) does such a great job,” Wyalusing coach Brett Keyes said about NEB’s coach. “They play their best ball at the end of the year, no matter what. He just puts the pieces together. They have his toughness and his competitiveness. As I told him when we hugged at the end, ‘I love you, I love competing against you, and I hate competing against you all at the same time.’”
The Rams now have a date with East Juniata at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the District 4 final.
We’ll enjoy this one, but we’re going to prepare,” said Keyes. “I’m sure we’ll watch too many of EJ’s games, and we’ll put a game plan together. We’ll see what they do, and we’ll try to counter that.”
As has been their norm this year the Rams got off to a fast start on Saturday, leading 18-14 after one quarter.
The Panthers wouldn’t go away, and they kept things close the whole way, and had the game tied with 1:25 left.
That’s when Isaiah Way scored and the Rams closed out the game with a 6-0 run.
With just over a minute to go Way hit the go-ahead basket, as he finished 11-for-15 from the field in the victory.
“I’m super proud of him,” Keyes said of Way. “As a freshman I wasn’t sure if he wanted the ball at end of games, and now I definitely know that. He’s an amazing teammate. He works so hard. The guys trust him, he has made plays all year.”
Blake Morningstar sealed it for the Rams with two free throws with 28.5 seconds to go to make it a two-possesion game.
“Blake’s been awesome the last two weeks,” Keyes said. “We had some frustrating moments early in teh season — and we laugh about it. He’s a great kid — he works hard for us. He just kind of got in a good position. We drove and dished to him a couple times and he finished.”
Way led the Rams with 24 points and Morningstar had 12 as four Wyalusing players hit for double figures in the win.
Mitchell Burke and Grayden Cobb each had 10 points for the Rams and Hunter Moss had three points, while Kashawn Cameron had a point.
Way had seven boards and Burke had seven rebounds and seven assists.
Cobb had seven assists and three steals and Moss had three steals.
The Panthers had their chances, but couldn’t get the big shot to take the lead.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Burgert said. “We were right there. In a tough game like this you have got to make those big shots. Convert in some of those moments, we just were missing that big shot.”
The Panthers and Rams are no strangers to matching up in districts, and no strangers to big games.
One of the two teams has been in each of the past five district finals.
NEB got 17 points from Lucas Crown with four assists and Dan Williams had 13 points, three boards and four assists.
Dan Seeley had nine points and four rebounds, with two assists and Nick Beers had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Ethan Finch had five points.
