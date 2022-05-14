WYALUSING — The Sayre and Wyalusing baseball teams squared off in a game that may very likely determine the top seed in the District IV Class AA Playoffs on Friday, and the Rams came out on top with a 2-0 win.
It was a bounce back win for the Rams, who had lost two of their last three games.
“It was good. We played Wallenpaupack last night. I think the boys were a little bit nervous at first,” Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool said of the Rams’ 8-2 loss on Thursday. “We had a bit of a rough first inning where they scored three runs they shouldn’t have got. We were kind of on our heels, but I told the boys if we pitch and play defense, we can hang with anybody. We knew we would have to do that tonight.”
Trehnon Hugo led off the first inning with a single and made his way around the bases. In an early aggressive move, Hugo made a dash for the plate and scored when the pitch was bobbled, though he was well ahead of it.
“The pitcher was kind of slow with his windup, and Hugo has got speed that you can’t teach and a great knack for the game,” Vanderpool said of deciding to let Hugo steal home early. “I told him ‘If you can get there, get there.’ There was nobody out so it was kind of risky, but it ended up working out.”
Sayre got runners to second and third with nobody out in the second inning, but Wyalusing pitcher Blake Morningstar struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
Three straight singles loaded the bases for Wyalusing in the bottom of the fourth, and CJ Carr hit a sacrifice fly — on a diving catch by Sayre’s David Northrup — to score Bob English and make the score 2-0.
However, the umpire ruled that the runner at second base did not tag up and was called out.
Vanderpool expressed his disagreement.
“That was a momentum killer, and I’m not usually one to get too excited, but I was 1,000 percent sure he was standing on the bag,” he said. “We won the game, so it’s not something to focus on, but that would have been something I had chewed on all night if we lost by one. But that’s baseball — umpires are human, too.”
Zack Garrity hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on the throw to start the fifth, and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Sayre with two out, but Morningstar once again escaped the jam.
“We had a lot of guys on early in the game. We had a lot of baserunners, we just didn’t come up with the big hit,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “Kudos to Morningstar. He pitched well and got himself out of some jams.”
Morningstar allowed three hits and no runs, while striking out 11 batters in the game.
Kannon VanDuzer pitched for Sayre, and had a solid showing against a good Rams team. He allowed six hits and two runs, and struck out six.
“It was a well played game,” Vanderpool said. “(Kannon) VanDuzer pitched really well for them, and Blake got out of some huge jams. It’s probably the wildest game he’s had.”
When Morningstar maxed out his pitch count, freshman Hunter House came in to get the five-out save for the Rams, and continued to shut down the Sayre offense.
He retired five of the six batters he faced, walking one and fanning two.
“Hunter House coming in as a freshman and getting those last five outs is huge,” Vanderpool said. “He’s got ice in his veins. He’s a kid that’s going to pound the strike zone and make them earn their hits. He did walk one in the last inning, but had a big strikeout. He’s going to come in and do his job, and is very good at it.”
Sayre — along with Wyalusing — now has two losses on the year, but Friday’s defeat was nothing to hang their heads over, Coach VanDuzer said.
“They battled and nobody quit,” he said. “Even though we lost, I think we got a lot better today.”
It was a good game between two good teams.
“I think with our pitching staff and their pitching staff, we’re going to match up well. I think if we play 10 times, it may go 5-5,” Coach VanDuzer said. “I don’t think either team is going to be overmatched. We’re both going to put the ball in play, and it’s going to come down to some breaks here and there. They created a few breaks, and we really didn’t get any in our favor. I think one big hit here or there would have gone a long way for our confidence.”
Two games remain on Sayre’s regular season schedule, beginning with a game on Sunday against Athens at PNC Field in Moosic. Coach VaDuzer said the focus is on that game, and nothing too far ahead.
“Our message right now is Athens,” he said. “We’re going to focus on beating Athens. Their pitching staff has come around quite a bit. We have to come ready to play.”
Wyalusing wrapped up its regular season with a 17-2 record and an NTL Large School title.
The Rams may have a scrimmage next week, according to Vanderpool, but nothing is locked in.
“We’ll see how it shakes out. There’s definitely some baseball still to be played. Our guys finishing the regular season 17-2 is a great job,” Vanderpool said. “I can’t say enough about how hard these guys have worked. It’s been a real fun season. It’s a really good district and anything could happen. We just hope we’re playing our best baseball going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.