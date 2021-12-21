SCRANTON — The Wyalusing Rams and Troy Trojans each put wrestlers on the podium at the X-Calibur Tournament over the weekend.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff was the top local place winner as he took third at 215 pounds.
In the medal round, Woodruff would pick up a 16-1 technical fall win over Andrew Bardak of St. Anthony High School out of New York.
The Rams’ 215-pounder had two wins by fall and one major decision on the day.
Wyalusing would get a fifth-place finish from Clayton Carr. The 113-pounder earned a 2-1 win over Quakertown’s Justin Adamson in the medal bout.
Cade McMicken (138) and Hunter Manahan (152) were seventh-place finishers. McMicken picked up a 3-2 win over Cael Harmon and Manahan was a 5-4 winner over Riley Farrell of Landstown, Virginia in the medal round.
Wyalusing finished in 11th place as a team with 73.5 points. The Rams will host Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Troy would get a fifth-place finish from Konner Kerr, who won his 106-pound medal match by an 8-6 score over Wyoming Seminary’s Hayden Haber.
The Trojans also had two sixth-place finishers.
At 132 pounds, Seth Seymour dropped his fifth-place bout to Yuta Otero of Landstown, Virginia.
Jayden Renzo was sixth at 152 after dropping a match to Dominic Seminera of St. Anthony’s.
Troy finished in 13th place as a team with 66 points. The Trojans will travel to Athens for a key NTL dual tonight.
