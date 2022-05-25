MANSFIELD — The Sayre baseball team’s phenomenal season came to an end on Tuesday with a 5-2 loss to Muncy in the District IV Class AA semifinals.
The Redskins, who won the D4 title a year ago, racked up plenty of baserunners in the game — drawing nine walks and tallying five hits — but they left 13 of them on base, including eight in scoring position.
“We just didn’t come up with the big hits early on,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “It’s certainly not the way I thought things would unfold, but it is what it is.”
VanDuzer also credited Muncy’s pitchers, Ross and Branson Eyer, who combined to strike out 10 batters and escaped several jams.
“I think it was an off day (for us), but you’ve got to tip your hat to the pitchers,” he said. “They kept the ball down, Ross was ahead in the counts, and had our hitters off balance. Hats off to them, but I think it was a little uncharacteristic of our kids. We usually have somebody come up with a hit here and there early on.”
Tuesday’s game was a stark contrast from when the two teams met in early April, a 14-1 victory for Sayre.
“We know Sayre hits the ball extremely well, and they certainly proved that when we played them back in April,” Muncy coach Chris Persing said. “The biggest adjustment for us was trying to work away a little bit more and see if we could get them to lean a little bit, then throw some off-speed. They still hit the ball hard, but we made some good plays in the outfield.”
After leaving runners stranded in each of the first two innings, Sayre finally broke through in the bottom of the third.
Three walks loaded the bases, and Jackson Hubbard drew another to bring in Zack Garrity and make the score 1-0.
Muncy loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, and Branson Eyer scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
After Sayre was retired in order in the bottom of the frame, Muncy once again loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth.
Kannon VanDuzer came in to pitch in relief of David Northrup — who allowed three hits, three walks and recorded three strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings — and immediately induced a pop up for an out.
It looked as though Sayre would escape the jam on a ground ball to second, but an error by Jackson Hubbard resulted in two runs scored.
The play was big in the scorebook, but Coach VanDuzer did not attribute the loss to that one moment.
“Jackson has made so many huge plays for us throughout the year. That one really surprised me, but that’s going to happen,” he said. “That was a big play at the time. We had done exactly what we needed to do (with a) strikeout and a ground ball. But if we get three or four more runs before that, it’s not that big of a deal.”
Muncy extended the lead to three runs when Cameron Kamerer scored from third while Ross Eyer was caught in a rundown.
Sayre began making solid contact in the bottom of the sixth, but the Muncy defense was right there to make the plays, and the Indians added another run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double by Ross Eyer.
With Sayre down to its final three outs, Northrup led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and came in to score on an RBI single by Hubbard.
“They know that they can score four or five runs real quick at any time, just about anywhere in the lineup,” Coach VanDuzer said. “So I don’t think they were ever out of it, and I don’t think they felt that they ever were, but (Muncy) had us on our heels with good pitching. Sometimes that’s hard to overcome.”
Joey VanAllen was called on to pinch hit and reached on an error, but Muncy then secured the final two outs to end the game, and Sayre’s season.
It was not the exit Sayre had in mind, especially for its seven seniors who had great high school careers.
“They’re special,” Coach VanDuzer said. “I’ve been coaching them since they were eight years old. I’ve known what to expect. I know so much about them. Today was just a little uncharacteristic of the way that they’ve been playing. It hasn’t really hit me yet, but it’s sad to think that it’s over.”
“I’m going to try to get to each and every one of them and thank them for everything, and make sure they still have their chins up,” he added. “They have a lot to look forward to. Even the ones that aren’t going to play baseball are going to be very successful in life, just because of the type of character they have.”
The role of those seniors will certainly be hard to fill, but with a deep bench and a strong junior high program, the future of the program remains bright.
“There’s definitely going to be some freshmen that will fill some voids. We have some kids on our bench that I think are promising, but it’s tough to get them more innings when you’ve got so many seniors,” Coach VanDuzer said. “We’ll get to work with Legion here in a couple weeks, see where the kids fit in, and start planning for next year.”
