WYALUSING — The Sayre Redskins won a wild back-and-forth contest by a score of 73-69 over the host Wyalusing Rams on Tuesday night.
Wyalusing was in control early, going up by six a few times — including by a 25-19 count in the second quarter.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
WYALUSING — The Sayre Redskins won a wild back-and-forth contest by a score of 73-69 over the host Wyalusing Rams on Tuesday night.
Wyalusing was in control early, going up by six a few times — including by a 25-19 count in the second quarter.
Sayre rallied with a 13-2 run to end the second quarter to take a 32-27 lead at the halftime break.
The Redskins would push their lead to 12 points at 49-37 with 2:05 left in the third quarter before Wyalusing cut into it — ending with a buzzer-beater three from senior standout Blake Morningstar.
Sayre had a 64-55 lead with 4:28 left in regulation when Wyalusing went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 64-62.
The Redskins answered with a 4-0 run to go up 68-62 with one minute left.
Morningstar responded for the Rams with a three-pointer to make it 68-65, but Sayre standout Jackson Hubbard answered for his team with a pair of free throws to push the lead to 70-65 with 47 seconds left.
Morningstar hit one free throw and teammate Parker Petlock nailed a three-pointer to make it 70-69 with just 19 seconds left.
Hubbard made 1 of 2 at the charity stripe to give his team a two-point lead.
After a miss by Wyalusing, Sayre’s Nick Pellicano made one free throw to push the Redskins’ lead to 72-69.
Wyalusing turned the ball over on their next possession, and Hubbard made a foul shot to secure the victory.
“It was a really good offensive night for us. We don’t often get to play a team that plays man-to-man — when we’re playing the small schools its usually zone — but we can execute,” said Sayre coach Jon Ward.
“We’ve got a lot of guys out there playing together, and they make the right play,” Ward added. “We were doing a good job getting to our spots, and, of course, we’ve got Jackson Hubbard, he was on fire tonight.”
Morningstar and Hubbard both had monster games. The Wyalusing senior finished with 42 points, while the Sayre star ended his night with 36 points.
Also for Sayre, Pellicano finished with 11 points, while Karter Green and Mike Griffin had eight points and Zack Garrity added six.
Hudson Trump rounded out the scoring for Sayre with four points.
Morningstar was held to just 10 points in the first half before exploding for 32 in the final two quarters.
“I’m really proud of the way he played in the second half,” said Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes. “I’m proud of how we played the whole night. I’m dumbfounded with how well (Sayre) shot the ball — give them credit.”
Also for Wyalusing, Petlock added 12 points and both Trehnon Hugo and Nick Vanderpool chipped in six.
Thomas Oliver also had a three-pointer for the Rams.
Sayre will visit Williamson, while Wyalusing hosts Troy on Thursday.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.