Redskins fall to Mansfield

Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard puts up a shot during Monday’s game against North Penn-Mansfield.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

SAYRE — The top team in the NTL Large School Division continued its hot streak on Monday as the North Penn-Mansfield boys rolled to a 60-30 win over host Sayre.

Mansfield jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the opening quarter and then went on a 16-4 run in the second to take control at the half.