Redskins fall to Mansfield

SAYRE — The top team in the NTL Large School Division continued its hot streak on Monday as the North Penn-Mansfield boys rolled to a 60-30 win over host Sayre.
Mansfield jumped out to a 13-7 lead after the opening quarter and then went on a 16-4 run in the second to take control at the half.
Sayre outscored Mansfield 12-10 in the third before the Tigers went on a 19-7 run to secure the blowout win.
Karson Dominick led Mansfield with 20 points.
Brody Burleigh finished with 17 points, while Andrew Green added 11 points and Cooper Shaw finished with five.
Also for Mansfield, Alex Davis scored four points and Andy Hermansen chipped in three.
Sayre was led by Jackson Hubbard with 12 points.
Nick Pellicano added seven points and Hudson Trump finished with six points.
Rounding out the scoring for Sayre were Zach Senese with three points and Will Trump with two.
Mansfield has now won 12 straight games with their last loss coming way back on Dec. 3. The Tigers will visit Canton on Thursday.
Sayre will host rival Athens on Thursday.
