SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins doubled up visiting North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday, defeating the Tigers 12-6 in an NTL baseball showdown.
Mansfield led 4-2 as late as the top of the fifth, but a seven-run explosion in the bottom half for Sayre quickly made it a 9-4 Redskins’ advantage.
Sayre outscored Mansfield 3-2 in the sixth, leading to a 12-6 victory.
Karter Green, Will Crossett, Kegan Hayford and Tanner Green all knocked across two hits to lead Sayre.
Zack Garrity, Nick Pellicano, Jackson Hubbard, Dylan Casterline, Jack Ennis, and Aidan Ennis all recorded one hit in the win.
Karter Green also led in the RBI category with three, followed by Hubbard with two and Pellicano, Crossett, Hayford, Casterline, Jack Ennis and Tanner Green with one apiece.
Crossett and Hayford combined for eight strikeouts on the mound.
Sayre will play Canton Tuesday.
ROME — Athens remained perfect on the year on Thursday, taking down NEB on the road 10-2.
The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, and never looked back, rattling off seven more to just a pair from the Panthers, leading to a 10-2 victory.
Luke Kraft and Nick Grazul led Athens with three hits each — with Kraft hitting two doubles in the contest. Luke Horton and Cam Sullivan both added two hits, while Jaren Glisson, Connor Mosher, Carson Smith and Nick Jacob all had one.
Kraft also had three RBI to lead the team, while Sullivan and Mosher both had two. Grazul, Smith and Glisson added the other RBI.
Mason Lister struck out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings, earning the win on the mound for the Wildcats.
Athens is scheduled to play the Waverly Wolverines, who are also undefeated, on Saturday.
