ROME — The Sayre baseball team cruised past Northeast Bradford with an 18-1 win on Thursday afternoon.
David Northrup and Jackson Hubbard each had RBI singles in the first inning to give Sayre a 2-0 lead.
Zach Garrity picked up his first of four RBI with a single in the second, and came in to score on a two-run home run by Luke Horton.
Sayre sent 11 batters to the plate before recording an out in the third inning, and scored 13 runs in the frame.
NEB scored one run in the bottom of the third when Garrett Cooper drew a bases-loaded walk, but that would be all, and the game ended via mercy rule.
Garrity led Sayre with three hits and four RBI, while Luke Horton had one hit and two RBI. Brayden Horton added two hits with one RBI, and Hubbard had one hit and two RBI. Dom Fabbri also had a hit and an RBI.
Hubbard handled pitching duties for Sayre. He allowed just one hit — a single by Dylan Donnelly in the third — and one run while striking out six.
Sayre will play Wyalusing on the road at 4:30 p.m. today.
