Redskins take down cross-border rival Waverly

SAYRE — After losing to Waverly in 2021, the Sayre baseball team circled their next meeting on its calendar in anticipation.
In front of a huge crowd, the Redskins tasted victory this time around, defeating Waverly 5-2 on Saturday afternoon in the Border Brawl.
“These guys, especially the seniors, know they haven’t been able to beat Waverly and this is one thing they wanted to accomplish,” Sayre head coach Jamie VanDuzer said.
Sayre scored three runs in the first inning. Brayden Horton lined a hard hit single into left field, scoring the Redskins first run. David Northrup and Kannon VanDuzer hit RBI sac-flys for the other two runs.
“They are a quality team that jumped on us fast, and it is hard to catch a team that’s this good,” Waverly head coach Kyle McDuffee said. “ “We had six innings to come back and my team didn’t quit.”
The Wolverines answered with two runs in the second inning. Caden Hollywood hit an RBI single and Joe Tomasso scored on and error making the score 3-2.
Sayre delivered what proved to be the decisive blow in the third inning. David Northrup lined an RBI single into left field and Jackson Hubbard drove an RBI single into center field.
Both teams found success on the mound. Waverly’s Jay Pipher only allowed one hit and struck out six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
“Hollywood did his job getting us three innings and Pipher did a good job, but this is a state caliber team,” Coach McDuffee said. “Coach VanDuzer does a great job over there so hats off to them for what they do”
Luke Horton Struck out seven and only allowed one earned run in six innings on the mound for the Redskins. Kannon VanDuzer pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out the final batter.
Waverly committed four errors, while Sayre committed two, but the numbers don’t do justice how strong the defense was from both teams.
“I was really happy with our defense besides a few mistakes, coach VanDuzer said. “Zach Garrity had a fantastic day at shortstop, and Jackson Hubbard Made some good plays so I was happy with the way they came to play.”
The Wolverines outhit Sayre 6-4.
Waverly’s Ty Beeman went 3-for-3. Hollywood had one hit and one RBI. Bryce Bailey and Brennan Traub each had one hit.
Brayden Horton David Northrup, and Hubbard each had one hit and one RBI for the Redskins. Mason Houseknecht chipped in one hit.
Coach McDuffee and coach VanDuzer were extremely pleased with how the tournament went and were blown away by the support of the fans.
“Baseball is good in the valley and it is because of the good teams, good coaches, and this is good for the area,” coach McDuffee said. “Good baseball brings in good crowds and I wish all games were like this.”
Coach VanDuzer echoed a similar sentiment
“It was really awesome to see all of these people come out and I heard from everyone that they couldn’t wait for Waverly against Sayre so it was a lot of fun and I am happy to have that kind of support.”
Sayre hosts Williamson on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Waverly travels to face Notre Dame on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
