LOYALSOCK — Sayre scored four times in the top of the first and rolled home from there to a 13-3 non-league tilt over Loyalsock Friday evening.
The Redskins totaled 10 hits and took advantage of four walks and five Lancers errors.
Loyalsock’s troubles started with two outs in the bottom of the first. Luke Horton and Kannon VanDuzer sandwiched walks around a hit batsman to load the bases.
A two-run single by Jackson Hubbard sent Horton and Dave Northrup, who was able to continue after getting plugged, in to score. Tanner Green, on to run for VanDuzer scored on an errant pick-off play and Hubbard scored on an error off the bat of Dom Fabbri.
That was all the offense Sayre needed, and the Redskins were up 8-0 before Loyalsock got on the board.
Hubbard drilled a two-run double in the third for Sayre. Luke Horton added a two-run single in the fourth to make it 8-0 and the rout was on.
Hubbard had the hot hand with three hits, four RBI and three runs. Oakley Gorman added two singles and two runs; Brayden Horton had a solo home run, two RBI and a run; Zack Garrity had a single and two runs; Luke Horton had a single, three RBI and three runs; Mason Houseknecht added a single and a run and Green scored once.
VanDuzer pitched through first five innings, allowing just three hits, three walks and an unearned run with six strikeouts. Hubbard finished out the game, allowing three hits and a walk, two earned runs and fanning two.
Kyhler Allis led Loyalsock with two doubles and a run and Matt Worth had two singles and one RBI.
Sayre will visit North Penn/Mansfield on Monday.
Corning 4, Athens 3
CORNING — Corning’s Hawks have had two tough games with Valley teams.
Last week the Hawks dropped a 3-2 decision to Waverly. Friday night, Athens led until late before Corning pulled out a 4-3 win over the Wildcats.
Corning scored first against Athens, plating a run in the bottom of the first on a Carter Rosno single and an RBI double by Landon Burch. It took a couple of innings for Athens to tie it up.
With two gone in the third, one on a pickoff, Carson Smith restarted a rally with a double, went to third on an error and scored on an errant pick-off attempt.
Miscues plagued Corning again in the fourth. Karter Rude and Mason Lister reached on errors to start the inning and Lucas Kraft loaded the bases with a single. After a Cameron Sullivan single sent one home, another scored on a balk.
Then Corning tied it in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI singles by Mason Smith and Rosno.
In the sixth, Corning got the game winner on singles by Trent Hackett and Zach Nelson, and a double steal.
Sullivan led Athens at the plate with two singles and one RBI, with Kraft and JJ Babcock adding singles. Smith had his double and run and Lister and Rude scored once each.
Gage Warner started on the hill for Athens and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits, two walks and four earned runs. Lister got the last two outs, fanning three in the process due to a dropped third strike.
Athens will host Northeast Bradford on Monday.
