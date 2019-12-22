MANSFIELD – Freshman Jasmine Perez drove through the lane and kicked it to an open sophomore Sydney Reed in the corner, who drilled the game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Mansfield University women’s basketball team to a 62-59 PSAC victory over Clarion University in the final game of 2019 on Saturday, Dec. 21 inside Decker Gymnasium.
The Mounties (3-8, 1-4 PSAC) led by as much as 17 midway through the third quarter until Clarion (2-9, 0-5 PSAC) closed the period on a 6-1 run to trim the deficit to 11. Clarion drilled a pair of free throws and a layup to open up the fourth and cut the lead to single-digits with 8:08 remaining. Freshman Jasmine Hilton netted a jumper at the 7:53 mark to extend the Mountie lead back to double-figures for the final time of the game.
Clarion trimmed the deficit to two scores three times over the next five minutes before back-to-back 3-pointers tied the game at 57 with 1:12 to go. Both teams traded baskets to set up Reed’s trifecta with three seconds remaining, sealing the Mountaineer victory.
Perez netted 15 points, dished out five helpers and pulled in six rebounds. Hilton scored a game-high 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting while adding four rebounds. Reed scored all nine of her points from behind the arch and senior Paige Whitfield contributed 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
In the first half, Mansfield drilled two triples, connected on an extra field goal and nailed two shots at the charity stripe to leave the first quarter with an 18-12 advantage.
The Mounties continued to build the lead in the second period as they hit two more threes and outscored the Golden Eagles 8-4 in the paint while holding them to 28 percent (4-of-14) shooting from the floor. Whitfield netted seven points and Hilton led all scorers with 13 to lead the Mounties into the break with a 32-21 advantage.
Celeste Ryman netted 11 points, including three triples to help spark the Clarion comeback and Yndiah Bobo led three Golden Eagles in double-figures with 13 points.
The Mounties head home for the holiday break before returning to Mansfield on Friday, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m. to host Bloomsburg at Decker Gymnasium.
