Northeast Bradford runner Creed Dewing was the driving force for the Panthers picking up an NTL and District IV title this season.
His back-to-back state medals capped off a start to an already standard-setting career and have landed him as The Daily Review Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It’s pretty exciting,” NEB Head Coach Adam Russell said of Dewing’s success. “We had a lot of really talented runners at Northeast, and we’ve never had a Northeast runner do that before.”
Dewing capped off an impressive career with a sixth-place finish at states, earning his second consecutive medal, and was key in NEB capturing an NTL and District IV title this past season.
Dewing ran an area-best 16:48 this year and his ability to not only lead his team on the course but also in practice is a big part of not only his success but his teams’ as well.
“He has higher goals for next year, and after moving up so far we are really looking forward to improving again,” Russell said.
One of Dewing’s best attributes is his patience as a runner.
Many runners will put a lot of stock in getting fast starts, but Dewing was known as a methodical runner who keeps his pace throughout a race and pushes at the right moments.
“He’s a very mature runner,” Russell said. “He doesn’t get sucked into the hype of starting off too fast. A lot of people get sucked into starting too fast, he doesn’t. He starts at his pace and just keeps picking people off the whole race.”
Dewing will wait for his opportunity and then use his methodical running style to overtake the runners who exert too much energy early.
“When everybody else starts dying out, he’s just getting to his strong point,” Russell said. “He can run a really good race because he’s mature enough to not go too fast.”
Dewing is a runner to look out for in the future, and his coach believes that if everything goes well, he’s a runner who could be competing at the top of states next year and is a leader for a program on the upswing.
“They (Dewing and Gracelyn Laudermilch) run very hard,” Russell said. “They’re just one of the team and are very humble.”
Daily Review Boys Cross Country All-Stars
Runner of the Year: NEB’s Creed Dewing
Rookie of the Year: NEB’s Dayton Russell
Coaching Staff of the Year: Northeast Bradford
Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clauser
Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.