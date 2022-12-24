NEB's Dewing MVP

NEB’s Creed Dewing finished in sixth place during the PIAA Class A state meet.

 Photo Provided

Northeast Bradford runner Creed Dewing was the driving force for the Panthers picking up an NTL and District IV title this season.

His back-to-back state medals capped off a start to an already standard-setting career and have landed him as The Daily Review Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.