The Athens boys’ soccer team had another strong season in 2022, and a big reason for that was the strong defensive play from junior Alex Campbell.
For his stellar season for the Wildcats, Campbell has been named the Daily Review’s 2022 Boys Soccer Most Valuable Player.
“He’s physical, he’s quick, and he makes really good decisions,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said of Campbell.
Lezak said it was the mental part of his game that may have improved the most from last season.
“He can read plays — and I think that’s kind of where he improved the most,” said Lezak. “This year, he was really up for the challenge against better players. He has matured a lot, and that’s vital.”
Another big thing for Lezak and the Wildcats was knowing that Campbell and the rest of the defense were going to be able to hold down the fort when their attackers went to work.
“I mean as any coach knows, that’s huge. In just about any sport when you transition with the same players on the floor or on the field, and for us, he many times, will win the ball back and instantly be in our attack,” Lezak said.
The longtime Athens coach said Campbell can hurt the opposition on the attack — something that they thought about unleashing this year.
“With playing the ball up the field, he himself makes the run and will go up the field and presents himself as a threat. He knows when he can do that and when he can stay,” said Lezak.
“For that reason, we actually look at moving him up to our defensive center middie position so that he could have more freedom to use his technical base, which is really good — to move forward and to kind of showcase that he can be an attacking player and can be really dangerous. He’s explosive with speed and really gets off the ball quickly.”
Daily Review Boys Soccer All-Stars
MVP: Athens’ Alex Campbell
Offensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Korey Miller
Defensive Player of the Year: NEB’s Joe Stanton
Rookie of the Year: Athens’ Marcos Quiros
Coaching Staff of the Year: Athens Wildcats
