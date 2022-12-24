Bellows MVP

Weston Bellows blows by a group of Northern Cambria defenders on the opening kickoff for a touchdown during Canton’s 42-13 win over the Colts in the Class A State Playoffs.

 Review Photo/ Nick Coyle

The Canton Warriors football team witnessed another legendary season during 2022, and senior do-it-all player Weston Bellows was the driving force to their success and earned the spot as the Daily Review Football MVP.

“Weston can do it all, and he did it all for us this year,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “He scored touchdowns for us running the ball, receiving, and passing. He returns punts and kickoffs. He is a true Swiss Army knife.”