The Canton Warriors football team witnessed another legendary season during 2022, and senior do-it-all player Weston Bellows was the driving force to their success and earned the spot as the Daily Review Football MVP.
“Weston can do it all, and he did it all for us this year,” Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist said. “He scored touchdowns for us running the ball, receiving, and passing. He returns punts and kickoffs. He is a true Swiss Army knife.”
Bellows could be found making plays all over the field, from catching highlight-reel passes, to picking up big gains on the ground, to kickoff returns, all the way to coming up from the secondary to lay down devastating hits.
He was able to impact the game in all three phases and was key to helping Canton reach the Class A State Semifinals for a second consecutive season.
Though he showed a lot of his malleability on the offensive end, his coaching staff lauded his ability to make plays on defense, and is one of the smartest players in the secondary.
“On defense, he knows his assignment and everything else,” Coach Sechrist said. “He gets a great jump on the ball and will come up and hit you when teams run the ball.”
The feather in the cap for Bellows was his performance in the state semis, where he made a bunch of huge plays, and led his team in rushing with 111 yards, went 2-3 passing with a touchdown, and recorded five tackles on the night.
He showcased what makes the player so special, and he was able to help his team compete at the highest level against the top-ranked team in the state.
“Weston played really well in the state semifinal game against Steelton,” Sechrist said. “He is a physically strong and mentally strong player. He is tough as nails and was a leader of the team all season.”
In all, Bellows put up a gaudy all-around stat line.
He ran the ball for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns, led the team in receiving with 290 yards and a touchdown, threw for 85 yards with a touchdown, and even returned a kickoff in the State Quarterfinals for a touchdown.
On defense, he finished the year with 65 tackles and five interceptions.
With the senior being one of the many important players leaving Canton this year, his production, versatility, and leadership are all things that will be sorely missed from the Warriors’ locker room.
“He did so much for us over the last three seasons,” Coach Sechrist said. “We will miss Weston, but his impact on the football program will go on for years to come. He is a great leader and worked hard, which was noticed by the younger players on the team.”
Daily Review Football All-Stars
MVP: Canton’s Weston Bellows
Offensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Riley Parker
Defensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Hayden Ward
Rookie of the Year: Troy’s Kael Millard
Coaching Staff of the Year: Canton Warriors
RB: Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool
WR: Athens’ Xavier Watson
WR: Towanda’s Justin Schoonover
OL: Athens’ Austin Malanoski
OL: Canton’s Mason Nelson
OL: Athens’ Josh Nittinger
K: Canton’s Bailey Ferguson
DL: Canton’s Mason Nelson
DL: Canton’s Michael Davis
DL: Troy’s Mason Woodward
LB: Canton’s Brenen Taylor
DB: Canton’s Weston Bellows
P: Troy’s Justice Chimics
ATH: Canton’s Holden Ward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.