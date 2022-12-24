Laudermilch MVP

Northeast Bradford sophomore Gracelyn Laudermilch races to a runner-up finish in the District IV Class A girls cross country championships.

 Review File Photo

Northeast Bradford Lady Panther runner Gracelyn Laudermilch put together an impressive 2022 season and for her performance has been named The Daily Review Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Laudermilch put together a stellar 2022 campaign, and she went undefeated in league meets helping her team to a District IV title.