Northeast Bradford Lady Panther runner Gracelyn Laudermilch put together an impressive 2022 season and for her performance has been named The Daily Review Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Laudermilch put together a stellar 2022 campaign, and she went undefeated in league meets helping her team to a District IV title.
“Back years ago, Northeast didn’t have a good program.” NEB Coach Adam Russell said. “Now it looks like things are back up again, we’re getting more and more talented kids right now who really enjoy winning.”
Laudermilch has been a huge part of the success of the program, and led the NTL in 2022 with a league-best time of 19:57, and her determination was key to her success running for the Lady Panthers this season.
“She’s very motivated and she’s very competitive,” Russell said. “Running is very painful if you’re not competitive, she doesn’t give into the pain. She’s just so competitive that pain really isn’t going to stop her or slow her down.”
Her season may have ended in disappointment during the state meet, but her season as a whole was one to be proud of, and the coaching staff recognized her leadership in practice as one of her best attributes.
“She used it as motivation last year,” Russell said of Laudermilch, who had to battle back from an injury in her previous season. “She had the same thing happen to her last year. She’s still very motivated. She does indoor track and track so she has a lot of stuff lined up for her this whole year.”
Laudermilch has been a huge part of the resurgence of the NEB cross country program and set the standard for excellence for years to come.
“They (Laudermilch and Creed Dewing), both are great team runners,” Russell said. “They support the team. They listen to the coaches super well. They are there for the team and not just for themselves and are very humble.”
Daily Review Girls Cross Country All-Stars
Runner of the Year: NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch
Newcomer of the Year: NEB’s Anaiah Kolesar
Coaching Staff of the Year: Northeast Bradford
Canton’s Camille McRoberts
