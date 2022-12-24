Haley MVP

Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley takes a corner kick during the 2022 season.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

Wyalusing junior Olivia Haley put together a historic season in 2022, and for her impressive play and helping her team to new heights, she is this year’s Daily Review Girls Soccer MVP.

“Yes, it has been a good season for our girls, and we are very proud of them. Olivia contributed to our teams’ success in numerous ways. Certainly, her play on the field in games was a big part of our success with the number of goals and assists she had this year,” Wyalusing Head Coach Gary Haley said.