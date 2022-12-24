Wyalusing junior Olivia Haley put together a historic season in 2022, and for her impressive play and helping her team to new heights, she is this year’s Daily Review Girls Soccer MVP.
“Yes, it has been a good season for our girls, and we are very proud of them. Olivia contributed to our teams’ success in numerous ways. Certainly, her play on the field in games was a big part of our success with the number of goals and assists she had this year,” Wyalusing Head Coach Gary Haley said.
“She was our go-to player on offense and was able to score goals in our biggest games. But she also contributed with her work ethic. In practice, she is always one of the hardest workers no matter what we are doing.”
Haley racked up the accolades in the 2022 season being named NTL MVP, making the All-State team, reaching the 50-goal club as a junior, setting the school record in goals scored, and also leading her team to their first-ever District IV Playoff win in school history.
With all of her success, the standout has remained humbled and driven by the number of accolades she has received for her play this season.
“Olivia is very humble and surprised at some of the accolades she received this year. As a coach, it certainly brings a sense of pride in their accomplishments,” Coach Haley said. “I think it shows that our program is heading in the right direction. I also believe that even though many of the awards are to recognize an individual, they are indicative of your team. Many individual awards would not be possible without a strong team surrounding them, and I think our girls realize that.”
As a player who is extremely focused and hard-working, Haley knows next season will be much more difficult for her with all she has accomplished.
Haley notched 33 goals in the season, and came up clutch in their playoff win, scoring their only goal against NEB in a defensive battle — but knows there is still work to be done, as she tries to improve even further in the future.
“I think she realizes that next year there is going to be more pressure and expectations. I’m sure she will be somewhat nervous but she likes to compete and is a hard worker,” Coach Haley said. “She is already playing indoor soccer with her travel team and is in the fitness center several days a week working on her strength and speed. I think between now and then she will do all she can to be the best player she can be.”
With another season to play for the decorated junior player, she is already back at it and getting better, which only feeds into how the MVP leads her team and conducts her business.
As a player who leans into leading by example, as she pushes, the rest of the program will follow.
“We have several girls on our team who lead in different ways, but Olivia is a leader by example. She is very focused and works hard at whatever she does. She is also very competitive and does not like to lose. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game or at practice she gives her best effort,” Coach Haley said.
“I think those qualities are spreading throughout our team as our practices are much more competitive than when Mario and I started coaching several years ago. I think that competitiveness has carried over into our games, and that is partly why our teams have been more competitive than in previous years.”
Daily Review Girls Soccer All-Stars
MVP: Wyalusing’s Olviia Haley
Offensive Player of the Year: Troy’s Addison Parker
Defensive Players of the Year: Troy’s Caelyn Pine
Rookie of the Year: Troy’s Saydi Renzo
Coaching Staff of the Year: Northeast Bradford
