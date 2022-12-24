The Athens Wildcats captured their second straight Northern Tier League golf championship this season, and a big reason for their success was the play of junior Evan Cooper.
The standout had a league-best average of 80 and was a 2022 PIAA state qualifier.
At states, Cooper would stay consistent as he shot an 80 in the opening round and an 81 on the final day at the Penn State golf course.
Athens head coach Lenny Pientka called Cooper a “dedicated player” who he said had a strong influence on the rest of the Wildcats.
“He was the leader of our team. Not just on the golf course but off. He pretty much showed the rest of the kids what a good work ethic can do in the off-season and how it pays off during the season. He’s a dedicated player who works on his game year-round,” said Pientka, who noted Cooper shed about eight strokes off his average between his sophomore and junior seasons.
“He influenced the other kids to try harder and work at it because I would see them at the golf course — and they all started showing up,” the Athens coach continued. “It was kind of cool that they made a little group, and they all played together, even after the season ended. Hopefully, they will start that back up in the spring and be ready for the fall again.”
Daily Review Golf All-Stars
Player of the Year: Athens’ Evan Cooper
Rookie of the Year: Towanda’s Teagan Irish
Coaching Staff of the Year: Athens Wildcats
Wyalusing’s Kaeden Kusmierz
